Chiefs DT Chris Jones Supports KC Signing $98 Million WR & Former All-Pro

Former NFL quarterback and now ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III took to social media to explain why the Kansas City Chiefs should sign pending free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and Chiefs All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones threw support behind RGIII.

“The @chiefs SHOULD SIGN Odell Beckham Jr. Last year he proved he is STILL DYNAMIC after being 8th in the NFL averaging 16.1 yards per catch,” Griffin wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on February 23. “The @Chiefs struggled with drops last year, but @obj had the lowest drop rate of his career with 1 drop on 64 targets (1.6%). Chief him.”

Jones’s support for Griffin’s message was done in the form of a re-post.

What to Know About Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham, a 31-year-old veteran that has earned $98 million during his NFL career, played the 2023 season with the Baltimore Ravens. As a complementary piece of Baltimore’s offense, Beckham, who played in 14 regular season games, finished second on the team in receiving yards (565), fourth in receptions (35), and fifth in receiving touchdowns (3), per ESPN.

Kansas City has had interest in Beckham in the past. However, Beckham is in his 30s and is no longer an alpha receiver in the NFL, which is what the Chiefs need. Because of that, it appears to be too late for a marriage between Beckham and the Chiefs to take place.

As it stands, tight end Travis Kelce and receiver Rashee Rice are quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘s top targets heading into the 2024 season. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, and Skyy Moore have proven that at best they are complementary pieces of the offense that shouldn’t be relied upon every single week, but rather in specific situations depending on the game plan and/or the matchup.

So, the Chiefs need to add another pass catcher to make their offense more explosive than it was for the majority of the 2023 season.

Luckily for Kansas City, there are lots of options to choose from this offseason, whether it’s in free agency, the draft, or via trade.

Some of the top free agents at receiver this offseason are Mike Evans, Michael Pittman Jr., Tee Higgins, Marquise Brown, Calvin Ridley, and Curtis Samuel.

The 2024 draft class is deep at wide receiver as well, which will give the Chiefs the chance to draft one at the end of the first round if they so choose to go in that direction.

Twitter/X Reacts to RGIII’s Post

Users on X reacted to Griffin’s post about wanting Beckham to sign with the Chiefs.

“OBJ would be a good fit, but at what price? However, if the #Titans release DeAndre Hopkins, he would be the better choice to pair with Kelce, Rice, and Mahomes,” one user wrote.

“Lmao. Get out of here. Come on man, do better,” another user wrote. “Chiefs will never sign a 31 about to be 32 y/o receiver before playoffs. Only signing this old timer if he was at the vet minimum and he brings his own wheelchair.”

“No RG3 we should NOT sign obj. He just robbed the ravens of 15mil to do jack squat,” another user wrote. “WRs are notorious for not being their full selves in year 1 of Andy Reid’s system so tell me how we’d not be wasting money on him? He washed. Let’s spend money on actual difference makers.”