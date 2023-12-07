Chris Jones Issues Warning to Teammates Ahead of Chiefs-Bills Game

Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones understands the importance of Kansas City’s game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 14.

That’s why Jones closed out his press conference on December 7 by sending a message to his teammates as the team sits at 8-4 with five games remaining in the regular season.

“We can’t lose three out of four (games), or three out of five. It’s a critical situation for us – especially where we’re trying to be in the next few weeks,” Jones said. “We have to correct the errors, and we have to correct (them) fast.”

A loss in Week 14 would have major implications for the Chiefs when it comes to the playoffs. Losing to the Bills would knock Kansas City’s record down to 8-5 on the season, which would either tie them or have them one game behind the Jacksonville Jaguars (depending on the outcome of JAX’s Week 14 game) and potentially gives them the same record of the final three teams that currently hold a playoff spot in the AFC, assuming they all win their respective games (Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts).

However, if the Chiefs win and improve their record to 9-4, that would put them one game closer to the No. 1 seeded Miami Dolphins (9-3) and the No. 2 seeded Baltimore Ravens (9-3).

Overall, if Kansas City loses to Buffalo — which would be its third loss over the last four games and fourth loss over the last six games– it would thrust the Chiefs into win-now mode for the remainder of the regular season to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Andy Reid Talks About Bills

Speaking to the media on December 6, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke about the Bills, who are currently sporting a 6-6 record and are the 11th seed in the AFC after losing three of their last four games.

“Their numbers are really good offensively, and defensively in certain areas very good,” Reid said. “They’ve been a little bit up and down, and they’re working through that but they’re a talented football team and a good football team, one we respect and that we’ve got to make sure we take care of business this week in practice to get ready for them.” The Bills are in desperation mode heading into their matchup against the Chiefs, as the team must win the remainder of their regular season games if they want a chance to make the playoffs. Despite Kansas City’s success against Buffalo in recent years, a team that is in desperation mode should not be taken lightly, especially when the Chiefs have proven to be vulnerable this season. Because of that, expect the defending Super Bowl champions to be locked in for their matchup against the Bills.

Twitter/X Reacts to Chiefs-Bills Matchup

Users on X, formerly Twitter, discussed the Week 14 matchup between the Chiefs and Bills.

“I hear a lot of people saying Sunday’s matchup with the Bills is just another game. I’m not sure I agree. I think it’s a massive game for the Chiefs,” one user wrote. “If they win it, they remain in the race for the No. 1 seed and keep alive their hope to return to the Super Bowl.”

“I have no idea what to do with the Bills-Chiefs game,” Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame wrote. “Both teams are all over the place. I wouldn’t be surprised by a close game. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Bills crush the Chiefs. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Chiefs hammer the Bills. Absolutely anything is on the table.”

The game between the Chiefs and Bills will take place at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, December 10 at 3:25 p.m. Central time and can be watched on CBS or ABC.