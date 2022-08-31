Chiefs Give Popular QB Prospect Second Look After Steelers Cut

Back before the NFL draft in April, the Kansas City Chiefs used a prospect visit on the very popular Chris Oladokun, an intriguing dual-threat quarterback that spent time with three different universities.

At the time, Pro Football Network insider Aaron Wilson revealed that the “draft riser” had drawn interest from “multiple teams,” including the Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, and Cincinnati Bengals.

Oladokun ended up being drafted by the Steelers in round seven — a flier-type pick to bypass other suitors. He did not make the cut, however, stuck behind QBs Kenny Pickett, Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph.

Now available, it appears the Chiefs have revisited their pursuits of Oladokun.

Will the Chiefs Sign Oladokun to the Practice Squad?

According to the NFL transaction wire, KC hosted Oladokun for the second time on August 30, the same day they waived 22 more players to get their roster number down to 53.

This gives off the relatively obvious impression that they are still interested in the rookie quarterback. Of course, the practice squad is now in play and that opens up 16 new roles for the Chiefs organization to consider.

Even with three QBs on the roster, Oladokun could definitely make sense for the practice squad. This could be Chad Henne’s last campaign in Kansas City and his departure should move third-stringer Shane Buechele up the pecking order in 2023 — after the Chiefs elected to keep him during this year’s cut down.

That would mean that the third-stringer role is up for grabs and who better than a developmental prospect with plus “athleticism and arm strength?”

The quarterback position is never really a concern so long as Patrick Mahomes II is healthy and on the football field, but good organizations prepare for everything. Oladokun would make for a smart long-term insurance policy in the event he develops under QB coach Matt Nagy and head coach Andy Reid.

After beginning his career with South Florida, Oladokun spent two seasons at Samford, appearing in 19 games with nine starts. That includes 2019, when he completed 169 of 272 passes for 2,064 yards and 18 TD passes, while also getting 127 carries for 493 yards and eight rushing TDs. He went on to play for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in 2021, completing 238 of 382 passes for 3,164 yards with 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Chiefs Try out WR Jaquarii Roberson

Kansas City also took a look at the wide receiver position after making the tough decision to cut a large chunk of their current WR room. When the dust settled, six remained if you include injured prospect Justyn Ross — who will spend the season on IR.

The Chiefs will likely attempt to re-sign one or two of their cuts to the practice squad, like Daurice Fountain, Cornell Powell or Corey Coleman, but they also appear to be considering options outside of the organization.

Again, a good NFL franchise is ready for everything.

Enter Jaquarii Roberson, an undrafted rookie out of Wake Forest who was a second-team All-ACC selection as a senior, finishing his collegiate career as the school’s all-time leader in receiving yards per game during a single season (102.9 YPG in 2020). He initially signed with the Dallas Cowboys in April but was waived during training camp.

At Wake Forest, Roberson accumulated 2,158 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns but 1,078 of those yards came during his final season in 2021. He was also a standout at the pro day according to Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire, who also called him a “strong route-runner with good hands and body control” that separates really well at the top of his routes.

Oh, by the way, Kansas City also spent one of their top-30 prospect visits on Roberson this spring — just like Oladokun. It’s not surprising that both prospects are getting a second look here in August.