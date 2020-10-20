Chiefs’ Edwards-Helaire Reveals First Reaction to Le’Veon Bell Signing

During Monday’s 26-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs took a different approach to avenge their disappointing Week 5 home loss, posting the most rushing attempts (46) and rushing yards (245) since head coach Andy Reid took over in 2013.

With newly-signed All-Pro RB Le’Veon Bell set to join the Chiefs’ roster in the coming days, rookie RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire went off for a career-high 161 rushing yards on 26 carries. According to Next Gen Stats, ‘CEH’ saw six or fewer defenders in the box on nearly 70% of his carries, suggesting that Buffalo sold out to prevent Patrick Mahomes from beating them deep down the field, though that doesn’t detract from a dominant performance from the offensive line and backfield.

After the game, the team’s dynamic first-round draft pick was asked about his reaction to the unexpected signing the week prior. As NFL Network national correspondent James Palmer noted on Twitter, the 21-year-old is handling the situation like a true professional.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire has talked with Le’Veon Bell and his excited for him to join the #chiefs. "He’s another piece to the puzzle.” CEH said he’s a young player so, "Anything I can do to pick his brain and I can learn I’m willing to do." — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 20, 2020

#Chiefs rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire said he spoke with Le'Veon Bell earlier this week… "From here we can only go up…anything I can do to pick his brain or gain knowledge from him… I'm there for it"#ChiefsKingdom — Hayley Lewis 👑 (@HayleyLewisKSHB) October 20, 2020

Andy Reid: CEH ‘Handled The News Well’

During his postgame press conference, Reid also fielded a question about the new dynamic in his running backs room, specifically on how Edwards-Helaire initially reacted to the news of Bell’s signing on Thursday.

“I thought he did a nice job, a real nice job, and I thought he handled the news well,” said Reid. “I think they actually talked before anything actually happened, so there was a little communication that I think took place, so I think that’s healthy. But anyways, he took it fine. I mean, obviously, he came out and played pretty good, so that was a good thing.”

While it will take some time for the seventh-year veteran to get up to speed with the Chiefs’ offensive playbook, the backfield appears destined for a timeshare down the stretch, despite Edwards-Helaire’s impressive start to the 2020 campaign. Both backs’ pass-catching ability is a natural fit in Kansas City’s aerial attack, though Bell’s larger 6-foot-1-inch, 225-pound frame and patient running style should be a welcome addition down in the red zone.

Bell To Wear No. 26, Tweets Excitement to Join The Team

About halfway through Monday night’s AFC showdown, Bell took to his Twitter account to share his thoughts on joining Kansas City’s explosive offense.

I can’t wait 😍 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) October 19, 2020

When Bell is welcomed into the team facility to join his new teammates, we now know he’ll do so wearing jersey No. 26, previously held by RB Damien Williams who opted out of the 2020 season earlier this summer. The Chiefs official website roster reflected the much-anticipated change on Sunday night.

As 41 Action News sports producer Nick Jacobs pointed out early Monday morning, Bell himself also appeared to confirm he’s sporting the No. 26 in a recent Instagram story.

Looks like there is a good chance Le’Veon Bell will be rocking the 26 with the #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/JRegBdDAo4 — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) October 19, 2020

