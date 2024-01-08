Commanders Could Lure Chiefs Exec Away With Promotion: Report

Black Monday in the NFL is upon us, and the Kansas City Chiefs‘ front office is being targeted by the Washington Commanders to fill their vacant general manager role.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on January 8, the Commanders have requested permission to interview Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi for their GM job.

Borgonzi is in his 15th season with the Chiefs. During his time in Kansas City, Borgonzi held the roles of College Scouting Administrator, Manager of Football Operations, Pro Personnel Scout, Assistant Director of Pro Scouting, Co-Director of Player Personnel, Director of Player Personnel, and Director of Football Operations before becoming the team’s assistant GM under GM Brett Veach in 2022.

Borgonzi has played a hand in acquiring talent through the draft such as Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Isiah Pacheco, Nick Bolton, and L’Jarius Sneed over the last three years. The Chiefs’ front office’s ability to find talent through the draft and free agency over that same period has helped Kansas City extend its championship window despite having to move on from players such as Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu. Because of that, other NFL teams are naturally going to try to add members of Kansas City’s front office in hopes of having the same type of success, and the next man in line for a promotion to GM among Chiefs staffers is Borgonzi.

Chiefs Beat Chargers, Will Face Dolphins in Playoffs

The Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 13-12 in Week 18 to finish the regular season with an 11-6 record.

In the win over the Chargers, Kansas City’s backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert got the start and completed 15-of-30 pass attempts for 154 yards and 1 interception. The Chiefs’ leading receiver was Mecole Hardman, who caught 6-of-11 targets for 77 yards. The team’s leading rusher was running back La’Mical Perine, who ran the ball 21 times for 76 yards.

QB Patrick Mahomes, TE Travis Kelce, WR Rashee Rice, and RB Isiah Pacheco did not play in the regular season finale.

Mahomes finished the regular season having completed 67.2% of his passes for 4,183 yards, 27 touchdowns, and threw 14 interceptions, per ESPN. Kelce was Kansas City’s leading receiver with 93 catches for 984 yards and 5 touchdowns. Rice was the team’s second-leading receiver with 79 receptions for 938 yards and 7 touchdowns. Pacheco was the team’s leading rusher with 205 carries for 935 yards — 4.6 yards per carry — and 7 touchdowns.

Safety Justin Reid led the Chiefs in tackles with 74. DT Chris Jones and DE George Karlaftis tied for the team lead in sacks with 10.5. CB L’Jarius Sneed led the team in passes defended with 14.

Kansas City finished the regular season as the No. 3 seed in the AFC, which means they will face the No. 6 seeded Miami Dolphins in the Wild-card round of the playoffs. That game will take place on Saturday, January 13 at 7 p.m. Central time. The game will be available to watch on Peacock.

