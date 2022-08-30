Chiefs Final Roster Cuts Pour in Just Before Deadline: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs’ initial 53-man roster has begun to reveal itself as last-minute cuts trickle in before the deadline.

There was a bit of a lull after this morning’s big headline that included bad news for WR Josh Gordon, and DTs Danny Shelton and Taylor Stallworth. WR/special teamer Daurice Fountain joined them later, but the bulk of KC’s cuts are coming in now.

Powell, Coleman & Carter Headline Latest Cuts

Free-agent acquisition Jermaine Carter kicked off the run of bigger Chiefs names that either hit waivers or were released this afternoon. KC Star reporter Sam McDowell had the coverage.

The Chiefs cut linebacker Jermaine Carter, source tells The Star. — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) August 30, 2022

Initially brought in to start alongside Nick Bolton and Willie Gay Jr., Carter was outplayed by Elijah Lee, Darius Harris and rookie Leo Chenal throughout the summer. His release was predicted by Arrowhead Pride’s Matt Stagner among others.

Speaking of Lee, he’ll be temporarily cut to allow a Blake Bell transfer to the short-term injured reserve. KC Star reporter Herbie Teope explained that his status as a “vested veteran” allows the Chiefs to do this without issue.

Chiefs will carry TE Blake Bell (hip) on initial 53-player roster and release LB Elijah Lee, according to a source. Lee doesn't have to go through waivers as a vested veteran. I'm told the Chiefs will place Bell on IR after 53 set, and then bring back Lee to roster. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) August 30, 2022

Lee made sure to ease the minds of fans on Twitter, voicing that they should “keep your 44 jerseys.”

Two wide receivers of status joined Carter — recent KC fifth-rounder Cornell Powell and former first-round talent Corey Coleman. ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler was first on the Powell news and he also reported on the Coleman release.

Chiefs are releasing WR Cornell Powell, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 30, 2022

Fowler noted that Coleman in particular, “made things interesting,” but the Chiefs elected to keep five wide receivers at the deadline.

Multitude of Roster Cuts

There were several other players that were waived before the deadline. Safety Devon Key was the first just before 2 p.m. EST — per McDowell.

The Chiefs cut safety Devon Key, a source tells The Star. — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) August 30, 2022

Next was another defensive back, Zayne Anderson, which was reported on by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The #Chiefs have cut special teams ace Zayne Anderson, source said. Received extensive playing time last season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2022

Depth interior offensive lineman Mike Caliendo was the next casualty of the downsizing, although Teope called him a “prime candidate” for the practice squad while tweeting out his waiving.

Chiefs are waiving rookie OL Mike Caliendo, per source. He’s a prime candidate to return on practice squad. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) August 30, 2022

Pro Football Focus insider Ari Meirov then announced the release of former Super Bowl champion center Austin Reiter. This was anticipated, but Reiter could return either via the practice squad or a corresponding injury designation and re-signing.

The #Chiefs are releasing veteran C Austin Reiter, per source, but they plan to sign him to the practice squad. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 30, 2022

Rookie UDFA linebacker Jack Cochrane was another late cut. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero named this one 18 minutes before the deadline.

The #Chiefs are waiving rookie LB Jack Cochrane, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 30, 2022

As was tight end Jordan Franks (per Pelissero), another probable release after the team revealed Bell’s status earlier today.

The #Chiefs cut TE Jordan Franks, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 30, 2022

The next cut from Teope was edge rusher Azur Kamara, who was picked up toward the start of training camp and should have a shot at the practice squad.

Chiefs are waiving DE Azur Kamara, according to a source. Former KU Jayhawk might have a shot at the practice squad. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) August 30, 2022

Tight end Matt Bushman was also waived with an “injury designation,” according to The Athletic’s Nate Taylor.

The Chiefs waived Matt Bushman (right shoulder) with an injury designation. Darian Kinnard earned a spot on the Chiefs' initial 53-man roster. Nine of the team's 10 draft picks are on the roster ahead of opening day. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) August 30, 2022

The final cut list was posted by the Chiefs website just after Taylor’s tweet, and it included the following players that were not reported on: DB Dicaprio Bootle, DT Matt Dickerson, rookie RB/WR Jerrion Ealy, rookie DB Nazeeh Johnson, and international D-line prospect Kehinde Oginni.

Chiefs Initial 53-Man Roster

ESPN beat reporter Adam Teicher tweeted out the final roster after the remaining cuts were revealed.

DL: Jones, Nnadi, Clark, Danna, Karlaftis, Dunlap, Wharton, Saunders, Herring, Kaindoh

LB: Gay, Bolton, Chenal, Harris

CB: Sneed, McDuffie, Fenton, Williams, Watson, Lammons

S: Reid, Thornhill, Cook, Bush

K: Butker

P: Townsend

LS: Winchester https://t.co/s3UxAMEcPb — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) August 30, 2022

Some of the more unexpected players to make it — outside of RB Ronald Jones and QB Shane Buechele who were reported on earlier — were special teams ace Chris Lammons (could face suspension), the combination of reserve defensive ends Malik Herring and Joshua Kaindoh (expectation was one of two), offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho (bubble man), and rookie offensive lineman Darian Kinnard (who just received a vote of confidence from this staff).