Potential Chiefs ‘Cut Candidate’ Drops Cryptic Posts on Social Media

Kansas City Chiefs veteran pass rusher Charles Omenihu took to X with an unexpected message for followers on the evening of February 17.

“Want to feel appreciated,” Omenihu voiced on the social media platform.

Approximately 10 minutes later, he added: “Didn’t have a full season and put up numbers. Does that go unnoticed? Might have to do it again to get what I want at the end.”

Didn’t have a full season and put up numbers. Does that go unnoticed? Might have to do it again to get what I want at the end. — Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) February 17, 2024

While it’s unclear exactly what Omenihu “wants,” one part of his message was pretty blunt. The 2023 signing does not feel his impact has been fully appreciated.

To whom he was speaking is another question entirely.

Chiefs’ Charles Omenihu Listed Among NFL ‘Cut Candidates’ for 2024 Offseason

The NFL is a cold business sometimes — and maybe that simple reality has something to do with Omenihu’s public show of frustration.

After helping lead the Chiefs to the 2024 Super Bowl with eight sacks, five tackles for a loss and three forced fumbles over 14 total appearances (regular and postseason combined), Omenihu has been identified as a “cut candidate.”

uSTADIUM co-founder Nick Spano named the recent acquisition as a potential cap casualty on February 14, noting that KC can save $7.22 million by trading or releasing Omenihu this spring. And unfortunately, the pass rusher’s torn ACL in the AFC Championship game makes his early departure an actual possibility.

Now, is it more likely the Chiefs reach out to the productive 26-year-old to discuss a pay cut or lucrative extension? Perhaps, but a cap hit just under $11 million is a steep price to pay for a player that has a slim chance of returning in time for Week 1.

As stated above, the NFL is a cold business sometimes, and this could be one of those times for KC general manager Brett Veach. After all, you don’t win back-to-back Super Bowl titles by ignoring the hard decisions.

Chiefs Fans Rally Around Charles Omenihu on Social Media

To be clear, there’s no known reason why Omenihu sounded off on X ahead of NFL free agency. It could have something to do with his contract situation or it could be totally unrelated.

Either way, Chiefs fans rallied around the defensive lineman on social media.

“Definitely not unnoticed here ❤️,” one popular comment read. “I hate that you got injured in the AFCCG… but your contributions are a part of a big effort that won us the whole thing. I mean that. Take care of yourself. We appreciate you so much! Can’t wait for the comeback. Hope you’re well.”

Another replied: “Absolutely doesn’t go unnoticed by Chiefs fans! We see your value. I’m glad you’re here and I hope recovery is going well for you!”

“We love you and all you did for KC this year,” a third KC supporter wrote. “Hope you have a speedy recovery. Look forward to watching you help the Chiefs to a 3peat.”

And a fourth chimed in: “Bro we 100% appreciate you. We don’t get to the big game without you. We won’t get the 3-peat without you stepping up either.”

Finally, one fan even revealed that “I appreciate you so much I tore my calf jumping up and down when you strip sacked [Lamar] Jackson in the AFCCG.” Adding: “We are rehabbing together!”

If these reactions are any indication, it appears Chiefs Kingdom is in favor of keeping Omenihu on the roster in 2024 and beyond.