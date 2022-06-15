Chiefs Minicamp Absence Explained by Player Release

At the start of the Kansas City Chiefs mandatory minicamp on June 14, seven players were not in attendance according to Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride. Those players were left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., tight end Blake Bell, defensive ends Frank Clark and Malik Herring, cornerback Rashad Fenton, wide receiver Justyn Ross and center Darryl Williams.

While a few of the absences were accounted for — like Brown working on an extension, Fenton’s shoulder injury, or Clark’s being labeled as “excused” — others were not addressed by the Chiefs organization after practice. Eventually, news did drop on one more of the missing players just before 5 p.m. EST.

Williams Cut Frees up Room for McKinnon

Pro Football Network insider Aaron Wilson was the first to report that Williams had been cut by Kansas City.

The move acted in correspondence with the Jerick McKinnon signing that was first announced on June 13.

Although Williams never dressed for the Chiefs, he did make the practice squad in 2021 and was signed to a reserve/future contract on February 2 of this offseason. The former undrafted prospect entered the NFL out of Mississippi State the year before that (2020) and has yet to latch on somewhere that he can make his mark.

With last year’s rookie standout Creed Humphrey holding down the center duties in KC, this is not an area of need for head coach Andy Reid. The franchise also re-signed veteran backup Austin Reiter in March, providing solid depth behind the sophomore starter.

The Chiefs also have a solid group of guards on the interior of the offensive line. Those players include Joe Thuney, Trey Smith, Nick Allegretti, UDFA Mike Caliendo, and inside-out options like Andrew Wylie and rookie Darian Kinnard.

Arrowhead Pride estimates that the Chiefs now have “$11.5 million in salary-cap space.”

Notes From Minicamp

There were a few more clerical notes from day one of minicamp, including injuries to rookie cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Joshua Williams. The severity of each is unknown at this time and neither has been stressed as a major concern, although both draft picks were reported to have left practice early.

Wide receiver/special teamer Daurice Fountain also appeared limited, and right tackle Lucas Niang is still recovering from his knee injury that occurred just before the end of the regular season in 2021.

As for wide receivers Mecole Hardman and Skyy Moore, Sweeney reported that “both players were moving well” as they recover from hamstring issues. Neither appeared limited, although the media noted that Hardman did appear “rusty,” dropping “a few” passes early in practice.

In terms of the unexplained absences, keep an eye out for news on Bell and Herring, as the reasoning for each has not been determined at this time. The rookie, Ross, is thought to be dealing with an injury alongside Fenton.

Day two of the Chiefs 2022 minicamp begins today with the latest from practice, player media availability, and much more action. Stay tuned as we bring you every update and story right here on Heavy.