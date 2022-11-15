Recent Chiefs Cut Signs With 49ers: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs have been looking for players with potential as a returner for most of the season, considering rookie Skyy Moore’s struggles and fellow rookie Isiah Pacheco’s emergence as the starting running back.

One prospect that briefly came in and out of the organization was former Chicago Bears draft pick Dazz Newsome, who was first signed to the Chiefs practice squad on October 31. That was just after the franchise traded for Kadarius Toney, who also has ability as a returner.

Needless to say, Kansas City must have been unimpressed by Newsome in practice that week because they released him on November 4. Today, the wide receiver/returner resurfaced with the San Francisco 49ers.

Ex-Chiefs’ Dazz Newsome Signs With 49ers

ESPN NFL insider Field Yates was the first to report that the 49ers signed both quarterback Jacob Eason and Newsome to their practice squad on November 15.

Things have not worked out for Newsome in two organizations now, although they do say that the third time’s the charm.

Coming out of UNC, Newsome was known as a player that has above-average start-stop ability and can change direction quickly and smoothly. Those traits are what helped Newsome lead the ACC in punt return average (9.9 yards/return) during his senior season at UNC, per the team’s website. During his rookie season with the Bears, Newsome returned 6 punts for 75 yards — an exceptional 12.5 yards per return.

For now, the Chiefs will continue on with Toney and Moore as their primary punt returners going forward.

Kadarius Toney Takes Skyy Moore’s Job

Overshadowed by his Week 10 performance as a playmaker was the fact that Toney seemingly took Moore’s job as the primary punt returner. The Jacksonville Jaguars punted six times against the Chiefs and the newcomer fielded all of them, returning two for a total of 11 yards.

After the game, Toney even admitted that special teams coordinator Dave Toub told him he was taking every punt in Week 10. Arrowhead Pride reporter Pete Sweeney noted that the KC media will get a chance to speak with Toub on Thursday, as they usually do.

WR Kadarius Toney says he was told he was taking every punt today — sounds like he's the returner moving forward. We'll get Dave Toub on Thursday. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) November 13, 2022

Moore has had his fair share of issues as a returner this season, from muffed punts to poor judgment calls. He tried his hand at kick returning on Sunday with Pacheco getting the lion’s share of the carries and that didn’t go well either as the rookie was stopped at the 10-yard line on his only attempt — for a gain of eight yards.

In the end, it didn’t end up impacting the result but you could argue that it has in the past. Hence the Newsome addition as well as another practice squad signing like WR/ST Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

Chiefs special teams have struggled in 2022 and under Toub, that’s a rarity. Based on the constant transactions in different ST areas, you can tell that general manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid are trying to help their long-time coordinator get things cleaned up.

Whether it’s Harrison Butker trying to find his rhythm or a key fumble like Jody Fortson’s random miscue in Week 10 — the Chiefs were even fooled on the initial kickoff, which was a successful onside kick by the Jags — you do not want a special teams blunder to shift the tides during a do-or-die playoff outing. Kansas City has until the end of the regular season to get all of this figured out and make no mistake about it, they must.