New Broncos Head Coach Makes Daring Statement About Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs enter Week 17 with one goal in mind — win at home versus the Denver Broncos to help secure homefield advantage during the 2022 playoffs.

But is this the same four-win Broncos roster that the Chiefs have beaten 14 straight times, or something different entirely? Denver fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on December 26 after a disastrous tenure that lasted less than one full season.

In just one presser, new interim HC Jerry Rosburg brought a very different vibe, sending a strong message to his team ahead of the rematch in Kansas City.

Jerry Rosburg to Chiefs: ‘Here I Am, Choose Me’

Rosburg was an immediate hit with Broncos Country on Twitter, after a long no-nonsense speech during his introductory press conference that was both daring and bold, but also respectful of his opponent.

“This week we’re faced with a very worthy opponent, I would say,” Rosburg began, showering the Chiefs with praise. “The Kansas City Chiefs are and have been one of the best teams in the National Football League. They’re coached by one of the greatest coaches in the National Football League history — I have a great deal of respect for Andy Reid and a great deal of affection for him too… He’s a model for all coaches [and] we should all aspire to be like Andy Reid. And they have an incredible assortment of star players on their team starting with Patrick Mahomes, [Travis] Kelce, Frank Clark, all these guys — it goes on and on.”

Then he got to the moment that seemed to galvanize the Broncos fanbase. “Who would sign up for this?” Rosburg asked with a serious tone. “You get to coach in the National Football League, huh? Okay, [well] here’s the Kansas City Chiefs.”

The room chuckled cautiously but Rosburg remained deadpan throughout, raising his hand to answer his own question. “Here I am,” he stated, accepting the challenge publicly for all to see. “Choose me. What questions do you have?”

Jerry Rosburg isn’t scared of the Chiefs 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7HKrHbPVrg — DNVR Broncos (@DNVR_Broncos) December 28, 2022

DNVR Broncos shared the clip onto social media, voicing that “Jerry Rosburg isn’t scared of the Chiefs” with a fire emoji. It currently has nearly 700 likes and just about 32,000 views.

Chiefs Must Remain Alert vs Energized Broncos Team

NFL franchises typically gain a boost in morale when a failing head coach is fired, and Hackett was as unsuccessful as they come.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, “Nathaniel Hackett now becomes the fifth head coach since the 1970 merger to not finish his first season. He joins 2021 Urban Meyer, 2007 Bobby Petrino, 1978 Pete McCulley and 1976 Lou Holtz.”

Nathaniel Hackett now becomes the fifth head coach since the 1970 merger to not finish his first season. He joins 2021 Urban Meyer, 2007 Bobby Petrino, 1978 Pete McCulley and 1976 Lou Holtz. pic.twitter.com/cdDb8RujD0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2022

That’s an exclusive club that you don’t want to be a part of and based on his first statement as HC, it’s safe to assume that most Broncos players can get behind this regime change from Hackett to Rosburg — even if it only lasts two games to close out the season.

Hackett gave off a goofy and inexperienced vibe since taking over the AFC West rival. He was a happy-go-lucky coach and from the sound of it, a good man, but that type of personality doesn’t always inspire greatness on the football field.

Rosburg brings more of an old school, no excuses type of feel with his words, and his 40 years of NFL experience back up a message like that in the eyes of a locker room. The 67-year-old may never get another opportunity to be a head coach in this league, and you can bet he’ll do everything in his power to make the most of this two-game audition with Denver.

It’ll be on the Chiefs coaching staff and players to match that intensity come Sunday.