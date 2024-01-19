Dolphins Player Throws Shade at KC Ahead of Chiefs-Bills Playoff Game

Miami Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott, who is the Dolphins defender that cracked Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘s helmet in the Wild-Card Round, threw some shade at Kansas City before the team’s Divisional Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

In an Instagram post, Elliott posted a picture with the caption, “I pray by the Grace of God on the Chiefs down fall, I hope Buffalo beats them like they stole something.”

Look at this: Miami #Dolphins SS DeShon Elliott voices on his Instagram story in hopes that Buffalo beats the hell out of Kansas City in the Divisional Round this upcoming Sunday night. Kansas City ended Miami’s 2023 season this past Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/smeN1vhjRS — Brandon Liguori (@BrandonRLiguori) January 17, 2024

Elliott is rooting for his division rival after losing to the defending Super Bowl champions 26-7 at Arrowhead Stadium on January 13, which put an end to the Dolphins’ season.

Matt Nagy Talks Rashee Rice’s Development

One of the reasons Kansas City’s offense has found better — but not great — footing during the second half of the regular season is rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice.

Since Week 11 of the regular season, Rice is averaging 8.5 targets, 6.3 receptions, and 81 receiving yards per game, according to Pro Football Reference. His most recent outing against the Dolphins included a career-high 130 receiving yards, which shows that the rookie is peaking at the perfect time for Kansas City.

During his press conference on January 18, Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy was asked at what point in time during the season he realized Rice, who has broken the trend of rookie receivers not producing in the Chiefs’ offense, was a quick learner.

“It’s on the field in the game is when you see it. Specifically, I feel like against the Dolphins – for whatever reason, I don’t know why, I can’t give you an exact reason. I just feel like around that time you could really feel like, ‘Okay, it’s starting to click with him,’” Nagy explained.

“Whether it’s in practice, the tempo, him getting in and out of the huddle. We were talking about in training camp getting in and out of the huddle and getting lined up and just trying to run the play the right way. He’s way past that now. Now he gets up to the line of scrimmage, he’s seeing what the defense does and now he can let his natural ability take over,” Nagy continued. “Probably mid-season, around that time is when I felt like it clicked. The beauty is that he wants to be coached, he wants more. I think the other thing to is – it’s hard for everybody who’s not in the building to see it, but these other players around him are helping him out too, that wide receiver group. You see guys in there, the veteran guys, that are really helping him, becoming coaches themselves. Which is great, you need that. Everybody all in all – he knows he’s got a lot of room to grow, but he’s done a great job.”

Rice’s next opportunity to build on his already impressive rookie season will be when the Chiefs travel to face the Bills on January 21. That AFC Divisional Round matchup will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Central time and will be available to watch on CBS.

Twitter/X Reacts to DeShon Elliott’s Post

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to Elliott throwing shade at the Chiefs.

“So Dolphins player admitting they can’t take care of Chiefs on their own and need Bills to do their work for them. How . . . . . pathetic,” one user wrote.

“Chiefs played a worse game in Germany & beat the Dolphins, so I don’t really know what to tell Dolphins fans,” another user wrote. “As KC fans we’ve always respected the FinsUp crowd. Not sure where all the vitriol & hate from players /fans comes from.”