Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores Goes to Bat for Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy

As the offseason draws closer for many of the NFL’s non-playoff contenders, the buzz surrounding a popular 2021 head coaching candidate, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, is once again picking up.

While many within the Chiefs facility, including head coach Andy Reid, have consistently thrown their support behind Bieniemy’s abilities to take the next step, another member of the NFL’s coaching fraternity has now gone to bat for the ex-pro running back and long-time coach.

On Wednesday morning, head coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins, the Chiefs’ Week 14 opponent, suggested to reporters that he expects Bieniemy to be leading a new team in short time, otherwise “something is wrong” within the league.

"If EB is not a head coach here soon something is wrong.” – Brian Flores on #chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 9, 2020

Flores: Dolphins Could Use ’14 Defenders’ to Stop Chiefs

The Dolphins second-year coach, who has his 8-4 squad on the verge of its first AFC playoff appearance since 2016, knows he and his staff have their hands full planning to slow down Kansas City’s dynamic offense this Sunday. He even joked that a few extra defenders might be necessary.

“Andy’s got every play in the history of the NFL,” said Flores, via NFL Update. “I wish we could have 14 defenders. That’d be nice.”

One thing that may work in the Dolphins’ favor is the Chiefs having to travel about 1,500 miles south, but with clear skies and a high temperature near 80 degrees expected in South Florida on Sunday, conditions will be ripe for an aerial assault from Patrick Mahomes and company.

With TE Travis Kelce (1,114) and WR Tyreek Hill (1,079) respectively ranked second and third in receiving yards to date, Flores knows he may need to fully commit to neutralizing at least one of Mahomes’ two-time All-Pro targets.

“Travis Kelce is a guy you might have to double-team,” Flores said, via The Palm Beach Post. “Travis is a guy who moves around the field. A very productive player.”

Brian Flores on the Chiefs: "They've got a killer instinct. Mahomes has it. Kelce has it. They smell blood in the water. They play hard, they execute." #Dolphins — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) December 9, 2020

