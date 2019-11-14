Rams’ Aaron Donald Takes Ownership Stake in Flourishing Startup Company

Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald has racked up numerous accolades for his on-field performance since entering the league in 2014 – AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, two AP Defensive Player of the Year awards, four NFL All-Pro selections, and five Pro Bowl appearances.

Now the 28-year-old superstar is bulking up his profile and portfolio off the field.

CNBC is reporting that Donald is now a small percentage owner of Pennslyvania-based company Ready Nutrition.

I'm proud to announce that I have joined the @Ready_Nutrition Team and I'm all in! Ready Water has been a key part of my own training. Excited to be involved with the company at so many levels to help other athletes achieve their goals.https://t.co/tar4RQxdhj pic.twitter.com/8PkY6nWjUy — AD_99 (@AaronDonald97) November 12, 2019

The startup has been in operation since 2012 and sells a variety of organic, protein-based sports drinks and snacks including Ready Water, Protein Powder, Puffs, and Bars. According to Founder and President Pat Cavanaugh, the company is projecting to surpass the $100 million mark in sales in the year ahead.

“I’ve looked at hundreds of brand partnerships over the past couple years and have found very few that match my standards and interests in making a difference in a global community,” said Donald. “The fact that Pat [Cavanaugh], also a Pitt guy, shares the same mindset about hard work and helping others, and runs the business with that mindset every day, made Ready the perfect fit for me.”

According to the story, Donald spent the Rams’ Week 9 bye in his hometown of Pittsburgh to assist with planning for Ready Nutrition’s marketing efforts.

Week 16 matchup flexed to prime time

On Wednesday, the NFL selected three of the five matchups it set aside prior to the 2019 season to showcase during its Week 16 Saturday triple-header on December 21.

In a game that could still have serious playoff implications, the Rams (5-4) matchup at San Francisco (8-1) was selected for the premier 8:15PM EST Saturday time slot.

The two earlier tilts will feature the Houston Texans (6-3) at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6) in the 1:00PM EST slot and the Buffalo Bills (6-3) at the New England Patriots (8-1) kicking off at 4:30PM EST.

Injuries taking a toll on Rams’ roster

As the Rams continue preparing for their matchup with the Chicago Bears on Sunday night, Head Coach Sean McVay confirmed on Monday that the team will be without at least three players, including two offensive starters. Starting RT Rob Havenstein (meniscus), WR Brandin Cooks (concussion) and DB Darious Williams have all been ruled out for Week 11 in L.A.

According to McVay, Havenstein is expected to miss at least this week with the likelihood of next week as well. Williams is also looking at missing “a couple weeks” while Cooks has yet to clear the league’s concussion protocol since leaving the Rams’ Week 8 game against Cincinnati.

The update on Havenstein’s condition is of particular concern considering L.A. lost starting center Brian Allen (MCL), as well as LB Bryce Hager (shoulder), for the season this week. The fifth-year linebacker and special teamer hadn’t been in action since Week 6 and was transferred to injured reserve.

On Wednesday, the Rams made a number of roster transactions as a result of the recent flurry of injuries. The team announced the additions of OT Chandler Brewer and CB Donte Deayon from the practice squad to the active roster and C Nate Trewyn as a replacement on the practice squad.

#LARams transactions:

• Signed T Chandler Brewer + DB Donte Deayon to the active roster from the practice squad

• Signed C Nate Trewyn to the practice squad — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 13, 2019

READ NEXT: Former Teammate Compares Rams’ Jared Goff to Hall of Fame QB

For more NFL updates, follow Chris Licata on Twitter: @Chris__Licata