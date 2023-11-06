Tyreek Hill Makes Bold Proclamation After Chiefs Beat Dolphins

Following his postgame comments with NFL media members in Germany, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill sent a message to Chiefs Kingdom and his followers on social media.

“Tough one today against a good opponent, but we will see them again ✌🏿,” Hill promised, hinting at a rematch.

Obviously, the only way to do that is if the Dolphins and Chiefs face off in the playoffs, making his statement quite bold. That’s not all Hill had to say on KC vs. Miami, however.

“I feel like this is football’s new rivalry,” the dynamic playmaker told reporters after the game. “So, it was a fun day to play football in a different location. Had a blast.”

Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Is Pushing for Chiefs Rivalry

Say what you want about Hill, but his constant chatter is doing one positive thing for KC fans by bringing back rivalry football.

Let’s be honest, the AFC West hasn’t been the most competitive division since Patrick Mahomes II was drafted in 2017. In fact, the Chiefs have never lost the division under the reigning NFL MVP — an incredible feat in itself.

So, while there is bad blood between Chiefs Kingdom and the Las Vegas Raiders, or the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers, they’re not exactly “rivals” in the true sense of the word.

Most Kansas City fans would probably say that the greatest Chiefs rivals over the last few years have actually been Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals — although the Buffalo Bills could be in the conversation as well.

Burrow appeared to have Mahomes’ number heading into the AFC championship last season. Fortunately, the Chiefs were able to balance the scales a bit with their first head-to-head victory under their current quarterbacks and another Super Bowl ring to boot.

The Bengals got off to a slow start in 2023, but they’ve won four out of their last five to get themselves back to 4-3. Chances are they’re not going anywhere in the AFC playoff conversation just yet.

As for Hill and the Dolphins, they still have more to prove if they want to be considered a “rival” of Kansas City. Miami has yet to beat a team with a winning record for example, and the Chiefs matchup looked like it could get ugly at first after KC got off to a 21-0 lead to start Week 9.

Having said that, “the Cheetah” appears dead set on trying. Whether that means antagonizing Chris Jones some more or rating the strengths of Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa versus Mahomes.

Chiefs Sit Atop AFC Heading Into the Bye

Death, taxes, and the Chiefs hosting the AFC championship has become a real thing in recent years. Arrowhead Stadium has become the unofficial home of the conference’s final clash going back to Tom Brady and the 2017-18 New England Patriots.

That No. 1 seed means even more nowadays, as the top team in each conference gets the lone first-round bye. And we all know how good Andy Reid is after a bye week.

Speaking of byes — even after all the offensive struggles in 2023, 7-2 is a great place to be heading into the Week 10 off week.

No injuries and the Chiefs are 7-2 going into the bye week. 😁 https://t.co/ZzDyFlRAPo pic.twitter.com/7mVo1tyVEJ — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) November 5, 2023

They are also injury-free, according to Coach Reid.

The Chiefs will return on November 20, a home Monday Night Football matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in Kansas City. It’ll be the first time the two franchises — and the Kelce brothers — meet following the 2022-23 Super Bowl.