Ex-Chiefs WR Dwayne Bowe Comes to Odell Beckham’s Defense in Viral Video

In case you missed it, Odell Beckham Jr.’s father posted a viral video on Instagram on November 2, ripping Cleveland Brown’s quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The 11-minute and 24-second post highlighted every time the young signal-caller either missed OBJ with an inaccurate pass, or didn’t throw to him altogether when the playmaker was open downfield. As you can imagine, this video has certainly made waves around the NFL. We’ll let you be the judge of its merit.

Ex-Chief Weighs In

Many current and ex-athletes have commented on the social media post since it dropped but one of the first to weigh in was wide receiver Dwayne Bowe. The former Kansas City Chiefs fan-favorite accumulated over 530 receptions and 7,150 receiving yards with the franchise over his eight-year tenure.

He did spend his final NFL season with another team, however, the Browns. Bowe quickly came to OBJ’s defense, responding to Odell Beckham Sr.: “Pop$ They Did me the same way.”

Former #Browns WR Dwayne Bowe weighing-in on today’s OBJ saga: pic.twitter.com/jecqkDyLmC — Cody Suek (@CodySuek) November 2, 2021

Cleveland was the laughing stock of the league for a long time before their recent upward trajectory but like the Chiefs, they’ve disappointed so far in 2021 with a 4-4 record. In a challenging AFC North division, they are currently in fourth place behind their .500 output.

When Bowe was there at age 31 in 2015, they went 3-13. The reliable wide receiver was only targeted 13 times in seven games during that campaign, catching five passes for 53 yards and three first downs — hence the lasting frustration six years down the line.

Should the Chiefs Consider OBJ in 2022

Clearly, Beckham wants out of Cleveland and he was supposedly “excused” from practice today after the franchise chose not to trade him at the deadline.

The superstar is under contract until the end of 2023 but the Browns have a clear ‘out’ next offseason. According to Over The Cap, Beckham’s $15 million becomes zero if they choose to release him prior to June 1 with no guaranteed money the next two years.

Some fans are definitely thinking that OBJ’s drama is the last thing Kansas City needs right now and you might be right. Then again, his career has been hard to figure out. The wide-out has never had a quarterback of Patrick Mahomes’ caliber throwing him the football, a constant (yet somewhat justified) excuse from the Beckham camp.

His father said it this time but OBJ voiced the same complaints with the New York Giants. To be fair, he is open for all 11 minutes and 24 seconds of the video above.

Targets to star wide receivers in Kevin Stefanski’s offense: Odell Beckham 📉 32%. Stefon Diggs 📉 by 38% Adam Thielen 📉 by 58% OBJ’s lack of production is on the Head coach, not Baker Mayfield. #Browns pic.twitter.com/dq3QeAsAm4 — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) November 2, 2021

The Chiefs have a lot to think about at wide receiver over the next couple of years. Potential extensions are on the horizon for Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman before 2023 and the rest of the room are free agents in 2022.

We’ve seen Andy Reid and Brett Veach take chances on WR restoration projects as recently as Josh Gordon joining the franchise on September 27. Would Beckham be an option for Kansas City if Cleveland decides to move on from him?

Hill and OBJ could make quite the tandem for Mahomes at wide receiver.