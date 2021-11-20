Chiefs Promote Preseason Darling for Week 11 vs. Cowboys

The Kansas City Chiefs are prepping for a key home game against the Dallas Cowboys at 3:25 p.m. CST tomorrow (Nov. 21) — a little less than 24 hours from now.

As the coaching staff crosses some Ts and dots some Is, the front office is still making its last-minute personnel moves. According to Herbie Teope of The KC Star, “[the] Chiefs are activating RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire from [the] injured reserve and elevating WR Daurice Fountain from [the] practice squad to the 53-player roster.”

Chiefs are activating RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve and elevating WR Daurice Fountain from practice squad to the 53-player roster, per sources. CEH makes his return for first action since Week 5, while Fountain offers depth with Marcus Kemp on COVID list. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) November 20, 2021

Fountain Gets Opportunity With Marcus Kemp Sidelined

After news dropped that special teams star Marcus Kemp would miss Week 11, Fountain gained a chance to join the gameday roster. Ironically, the wide receiver took to Twitter earlier this season with a similar ask.

Just need one opportunity. — Daurice Fountain (@Reece_JMM) October 13, 2021

“Just need one opportunity,” Fountain wrote after being waived on October 12. The preseason fan favorite was later re-signed to the practice squad but has yet to factor in a regular-season game for KC.

Will things be different in Week 11? Fountain’s role will most likely be on special teams against the Cowboys but he’ll also act as wide receiver depth and you never know what can happen. He provided a spark during the preseason, recording 10 receptions for 118 yards over the three-game stretch.

Either way, the one-game promotion is still a big moment for the former fifth-round pick. He’s only made six NFL appearances in his career, with 67 total snaps on offense and 21 snaps on special teams during his time with the Indianapolis Colts.

CEH Activated, Trade Officially Backfires

Shortly after Teope leaked the transactions, the Chiefs released the official report on the Week 11 roster moves.

We have waived TE Daniel Brown. We have activated RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire from Injured Reserve. We have activated Practice Squad player WR Daurice Fountain via COVID replacement. pic.twitter.com/uWNzfW2K0S — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 20, 2021

Fountain was elevated as a “COVID replacement,” while Edwards-Helaire took Daniel Brown’s roster spot. The tight end was the sole return for right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif at the trade deadline, who was basically handed to the New York Jets for free.

This was always a cap relief move by Brett Veach, but it’s disappointing that the Chiefs GM couldn’t even get a conditional draft pick for a former five-year NFL starter. Brown was making next to nothing with the Jets so the expectation was that he may have been acquired to get cut.

He ended up remaining on the Chiefs’ 53-man roster as a healthy scratch for the past two weeks before the star running back sealed his fate.

The silver lining is that CEH is set to return to action. Kansas City designated him as “questionable” for Week 11, but today’s activation gives him a good chance of playing on Sunday.

With a bye upcoming in Week 12, the franchise wouldn’t have made this move if there was zero chance of the running back playing. At the very least, this is a positive omen that Edwards-Helaire is close — just in time for a Chiefs resurgence on offense.