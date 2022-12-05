Ex-Chiefs 8-Year Starter Signs With AFC Super Bowl Contender: Report

It took all the way up until December 5, but former Kansas City Chiefs long-time left tackle Eric Fisher finally decided on his next NFL franchise in free agency.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported on the news, tweeting: “[Miami] Dolphins are signing former No. 1 overall pick Eric Fisher and, in a corresponding move, placing starting OT Austin Jackson on injured reserve, per league sources.”

Dolphins are signing former No. 1 overall pick Eric Fisher and, in a corresponding move, placing starting OT Austin Jackson on injured reserve, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 5, 2022

Ex-Chiefs OT Eric Fisher Signs With Dolphins

After they spent the number one overall selection on him in 2013, Fisher served the Kansas City community faithfully as an eight-year pillar on the offensive line (seven years at left tackle).

The stalwart was relatively durable throughout his tenure, outside of an eight-game campaign in 2019. In total, his efforts added up to a solid 117 appearances and 113 starts. Fisher was also voted to the Pro Bowl twice with the Chiefs, in 2018 and 2020.

A torn Achilles was the main reason that KC decided to move on from the veteran after Super Bowl LV. In his place, they traded draft capital for Baltimore Ravens youngster Orlando Brown Jr., converting him from the right bookend to the blindside.

To his credit, Fisher battled his way back onto the field in 2021 registering 15 starts with the Indianapolis Colts. Not only did he play again, but the grizzled vet also performed admirably.

According to Pro Football Focus, Fisher was an above-average run-blocker last year with a 73.3 grade. His pass protection wasn’t as strong, but it wasn’t poor either. On the season, Fisher was charged with 41 quarterback pressures and seven sacks, yielding a grade of 61.0.

He’ll look to improve on those numbers in Miami if given the opportunity to play. The Dolphins still have the ultra-reliable Terron Armstead as their starting left tackle when healthy. Fisher could theoretically win the right tackle job, however, with journeymen Brandon Shell and Greg Little as his main competition.

At 8-4, Miami currently finds themselves in the second wildcard slot behind the Cincinnati Bengals. They are considered to be a Super Bowl contender this season with former Chiefs star Tyreek Hill and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (among others) playing at a very high level.

Chiefs Stick With Andrew Wylie vs Bengals

With Lucas Niang back in action, fans have been calling for the recent draft pick to overtake current right tackle Andrew Wylie as the starter. Through two games, that hasn’t happened.

Wylie got the nod from head coach Andy Reid again in Week 13 and actually played pretty decently aside from one sack and one penalty. He was only charged with one QB pressure on PFF, not counting the sack, and he was given an above-average 70.8 mark as a run-blocker.

This offensive line has finally begun to develop some chemistry with rookie ball carrier Isiah Pacheco in the run game, so perhaps Reid is more interested in cohesion than the possibility of Niang winning the role. It could also be a simple case of the injury returnee not being ready.

For whatever reason, Wylie has remained the starter opposite Brown and that might not change for the time being. The veteran has improved as the season has progressed. The Cincy sack was actually the first he’s allowed since his disastrous Week 6 outing versus Buffalo.

If he can keep this current level of consistency going, he should be serviceable enough for the Chiefs down the stretch. If not, hopefully Niang and Prince Tega Wanogho are ready to go.