Chiefs Fan Goes Viral for Wild Shirtless Beer Chug [LOOK]

The Christmas spirit was strong in Chiefs Kingdom this weekend as Kansas City fans cheered on a 24-10 victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Arrowhead Stadium.

Temperatures were frigid on Saturday, but that didn’t stop supporters from letting loose and feeling merry. One wild fan even took things to the next level, chugging an ice-cold beer out of a boot — shirtless!

Chiefs Fan Goes Viral for Wild Shirtless Beer Chug

Superfan “Arrowhead Tom” shared the video on Twitter, voicing that “the Chiefs got a pick right after this,” with a shrugging emoji.

The Chiefs got a pick right after this 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/OzjZjP6AVc — ArrowheadTom (@ArrowheadTom) December 24, 2022

The smiling fan downed a Coors Light tall boy can as nearby observers cheered him on, and he did it all without a shiver despite the freezing cold weather. The video’s caption read: “Not all heroes wear capes….or shirts.”

At this moment on December 27, the viral hit already has over 850,000 views and 5,100 likes. It also has over 600 retweets or quote tweets.

Another layer was added to the story after one comment questioned whether it was his boot, or someone else’s.

“It was not [his boot],” Arrowhead Tom replied. “He requested it from a stranger and then very politely helped the guy take his boot off.” He had a separate video of that clip.

It was not. He requested it from a stranger and then very politely helped the guy take his boot off. pic.twitter.com/q3ed48SAlz — ArrowheadTom (@ArrowheadTom) December 25, 2022

The legend of the shirtless Chiefs chugger didn’t stop there, however, as another tweeter recalled a similar moment from Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Saw this dude in Tampa earlier this year,” a fan named Brad Leary responded with a video of his own. Once again, the same shirtless KC supporter chugged a beer out of someone else’s shoe — this time a woman’s sneaker.

Saw this dude in Tampa earlier this year pic.twitter.com/Reu1QYV1Ep — Brad Leary (@thatonedude02) December 25, 2022

“Dude finished a Bucs fan’s beer out of her shoe,” the video caption read. Apparently, Christmas Eve was not a first, and was merely on brand with this gentleman’s calling card. If you cross paths with him at a future Chiefs game, don’t lend him your footwear unless you don’t mind it getting a little damp.

Chiefs Look to Finish Season With 14 Wins

Play

Andy Reid: "I thought there was high intensity right from the start" | Press Conference 12/26 HC Andy Reid speaks to the media following the Chiefs Week 16 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Subscribe for more videos! bit.ly/2OuOUnB More Chiefs NFL action! bit.ly/2Moa1VR #ChiefsKingdom #Chiefs #KansasCityChiefs #NFL Follow Our Social Media! Website: chiefs.com/ Facebook: facebook.com/KansasCityChiefs Twitter: twitter.com/Chiefs Instagram: instagram.com/chiefs Download the Chiefs Mobile App: iOS: itunes.apple.com/app/id390783578?mt=8 Android: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.yinzcam.nfl.chiefs 2022-12-26T18:30:58Z

Kansas City has already locked up a playoff spot and a division title, but every win still matters as they look to overtake the Buffalo Bills for homefield advantage. As it stands, the Chiefs and Bills are both 12-3, and considering the rival holds the head-to-head tiebreaker, KC would have to finish a game ahead to take sole possession of the number one seed in the AFC.

That likely means winning out versus two division rivals — the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders — who only have 10 wins combined. Despite that, the Chiefs know that they cannot take these games lightly.

“There receivers are good receivers and [Jerry] Jeudy is really a good player,” head coach Andy Reid told reporters about the Broncos on December 26. “They played well against us last time a few weeks ago. The quarterback had some big runs and Jeudy some big catches, and their defense played well against us after we had taken the 27-0 lead — we had the interceptions and their pass defense was tremendous, which it’s been all year.”

“We’ve gotta make sure we’re on our ‘A game,'” Reid concluded. “They already have our attention from our last game… We know we’ve got to be ready.”

If the Chiefs can close out the season with 14 wins, it’ll be the first time they’ve won that many games since the 2020 campaign that ended in a Super Bowl loss. Obviously, there’s an extra game on the schedule in the modern day but despite all of their recent success, KC has only won 13 games once since 2003 (the aforementioned 2020 season), so their next victory will be a momentous one.

Having said that, they’ll still need a Buffalo loss somewhere along the way. If not, the Chiefs will enter the postseason without a first-round bye, plus the potential of a road outing with the Bills if both teams advance that far.