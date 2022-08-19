Ex-Chiefs WR Signing With Patrick Mahomes QB-Rival: Report

Since leaving the Kansas City Chiefs organization during free agency, things have not gone as planned for wide receiver Demarcus Robinson.

The six-year veteran of the Chiefs initially signed with the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders, but he didn’t last long and was released during the first round of roster cuts on August 16. Now it appears Robinson has been gifted a second chance in 2022.

D-Rob Joins the Ravens

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport and Katz Bros Sports agency, “the [Baltimore] Ravens are expected to sign free agent WR Demarcus Robinson” after meeting today and agreeing “in principle.”

The #Ravens are expected to sign free agent WR Demarcus Robinson, per @KatzBrosSports. A new target for Lamar Jackson and a fresh start for Robinson, who met with Baltimore today and has agreed in principle. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 19, 2022

Rapoport added that the ex-Chief will serve as “a new target for Lamar Jackson,” who is generally one of Patrick Mahomes’ greatest AFC rivals at quarterback. When healthy and at the top of his game, the Ravens signal-caller has won an MVP and posed a threat to KC in the postseason.

As for Robinson, the former fourth-round pick should have a better chance of earning snaps in Baltimore. According to “NFL Stats” on Twitter, no team is paying less money on their wide receivers than the Ravens at a minuscule $11 million total (before this signing).

For comparison, the New York Giants are currently spending $42 million on the position — which leads the NFL. Of course, the Ravens WR corps does include a ton of young talent. The headliners are recent draft picks like Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, James Proche II, and Tylan Wallace.

Upon his arrival, Robinson should become an immediate veteran presence as the elder statesman at the position — and it’s not even close, by the way. The Chiefs are not scheduled to face the Ravens in 2022, but it wouldn’t be surprising if the two AFC franchises met in the playoffs.

