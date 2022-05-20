New Report Explains Extension Delays Between Chiefs, Orlando Brown Jr.

The last time Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach addressed the potential of an Orlando Brown Jr. extension, he told reporters that the franchise would try and get a new deal done sometime after the draft.

Yet, here we are on May 20 and there’s been no news from Veach or KC. So, what’s the hold-up?

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler dropped a new report this week on potential contract extensions that could be upcoming and Brown’s name was brought up — along with an explanation for the delays.

Brown Still Looking for a New Agent

Veach had mentioned that Brown was switching his agent before the draft but apparently, the process is still ongoing — creating the delay. Fowler detailed:

The Chiefs are optimistic that they can sign Brown long-term, but one hurdle is Brown is between agents. It’s believed he’s in the process of trying to hire one now. But as of now, this is similar to the [Lamar] Jackson situation; no agent means the process can play out slowly.

The ESPN insider is referencing the Baltimore Ravens superstar quarterback, a former teammate and friend of Brown, who has chosen to represent himself in contract talks. Some believe Jackson is betting on himself and waiting for the QB market to keep on rising, so does that imply that the blindside blocker is doing the same?

Not necessarily. Although inflation occurs at every position, it’s less significant at offensive tackle than at quarterback, and it does appear Brown and the Chiefs will hammer out a deal once he finds an agent he’s comfortable with.

Fowler outlined as much in the report: “Still, nobody is overly worried here. Kansas City has two-plus months to get something done. Brown made a Pro Bowl in his first year with Kansas City after it gave up serious draft capital to acquire him from Baltimore last offseason. Such an equation usually results in a long-term deal.”

If Veach cannot come up with an agreeable offer before the 2022 season begins, Brown will cost a hefty franchise-tag salary of $16.662 million according to Over the Cap.

Extension Provides Opportunity for Chiefs

While you never want to rush a player on a tag, an extension could really help Kansas City. The sooner they get this contract done, the sooner they have more available resources to sign an extra veteran at edge rusher or a flyer at cornerback.

The way the tag works, the entire 2022 salary is guaranteed and counts against the cap. In other words: if Brown gets extended, his cap number will drop well below $16.6 million.

The competitive AFC West has erupted into an arms race in 2022 and initially, the Chiefs weren’t equipped for such a shift from a financial sense. Trading Tyreek Hill opened up some freedom in free agency and the draft but every dollar helps.

Per OTC, Kansas City currently has $14.756 million in available cap space and $9.271 million in effective cap — which is “the cap space a team will have after signing at least 51 players and its projected rookie class to its roster.”

If the Chiefs want to win the AFC West in 2022, there might still be a move or two to make before training camp and Week 1.