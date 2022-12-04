Chiefs Veteran’s Week 13 Status Falls Into Question: ‘Not Ideal’

On the heels of the Joe Thuney news last night, the Kansas City Chiefs revealed another troubling development.

Veteran defensive end Frank Clark was a Sunday morning addition to the Week 13 injury report with an illness. He is now “questionable” against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Clark is fourth on the Chiefs in sacks with 3. We'll know around 2 o'clock whether he will be available to play today. https://t.co/KGhQS5jMre — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) December 4, 2022

ESPN’s Adam Teicher added, “Clark is fourth on the Chiefs in sacks with 3. We’ll know around 2 o’clock whether he will be available to play today.”

Chiefs’ Frank Clark Shows up on Injury Report vs Bengals

NBC sports anchor Hayley Lewis called the last-minute illness “not ideal,” and we all know why that is.

We’ve seen Clark have various bouts with illnesses in the past. This summer the key pass rusher told reporters that he made some changes to his diet in order to help with these ailments.

“One of the main things, I cut a lot of red meat out,” Clark admitted at the time. “I stopped drinking liquor. Alcohol is a big factor in a lot of things as far as the weight with the gut. At the end of the day, I stopped drinking liquor about right after the season honestly. It was like February. I got sick, you know, I’ve been having stomach problems and stuff — gastrointestinal problems. So, I haven’t had any [stomach problems] since I stopped drinking liquor and it kind of made sense. As I’m going on and training, I feel my body is responding to me. I’m able to get up and work out at all times of the day and night. That’s really it, it was a commitment I made.”

The assumption was that these alterations would keep Clark on the field, but that hasn’t always been the case and Week 13 might end up being a perfect example of that. The veteran has a cap hit of over $13 million in 2022 and that number balloons to $28.675 million in 2023.

With a salary like that, you need a player that’s going to be more consistent both on and off the field. Clark’s two absences this season were due to a suspension but we’ll see if he misses his first outing due to injury/illness in Cincinnati.

Carlos Dunlap Could Be Key in ‘Revenge Game’

Clark’s direct backup is usually fellow veteran Carlos Dunlap. Let’s say “the Shark” is unable to go, the long-time Bengal will be integral against his old team.

Dunlap played 10 and a half seasons in Cincy before a trade that sent him to Seattle. Arrowhead Live analyst Caleb James summed up that decision to move on from the experienced D-end in 2020.

Carlos Dunlap spent 11 seasons playing for the Bengals and was on some bad teams. They trade him mid-season in 2020 for a guy who isn't in the NFL anymore and a 7th-round pick. Think maybe this week means something a little extra for him? — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) December 3, 2022

He tweeted: “Carlos Dunlap spent 11 seasons playing for the Bengals and was on some bad teams. They trade him mid-season in 2020 for a guy who isn’t in the NFL anymore and a 7th-round pick. Think maybe this week means something a little extra for him?”

Of course, rookie George Karlaftis and Mike Danna will be important as well, along with Malik Herring or whoever gets the call if Clark is held out. The Chiefs’ edge rushers have not been their defense’s strength in 2022, although they have had some success.

Karlaftis leads the way in quarterback pressures according to Pro Football Focus with 31, but the rookie has had trouble getting home on the passer at times. Clark and Dunlap have had better luck in that regard, but haven’t always provided that steady pressure.

As always, look for defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to bring intelligent blitzers like cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and linebacker Willie Gay Jr.