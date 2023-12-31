Ex-Chiefs Pro Bowler’s Sudden Release Causes Stir on Social Media

A familiar Kansas City Chiefs discussion sparked back up again on December 30 after the Seattle Seahawks elected to release veteran pass rusher Frank Clark ahead of Week 17.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Brady Henderson reported the news, informing: “Seahawks are releasing former three-time Pro-Bowl LB Frank Clark today, per me and @BradyHenderson. Clark had been a healthy scratch for two of the past three games, and three of the nine games overall since the Seahawks re-signed him.”

It’s the second time that the two-time Super Bowl champion has been cut loose by a new franchise since KC released him last March.

His first 2023 stint was with the Denver Broncos, and it failed miserably with just two tackles in two appearances. Clark posted near-identical numbers in Seattle, logging just six tackles over six appearances.

Pro Football Focus credited “the Shark” with just three quarterback pressures between the two teams, as well as three missed tackles and a poor 2023 defensive grade of 37.6 (out of 100).

Chiefs Fans Debate Frank Clark Playoff Reunion

Clark was always a tough player to figure out in Kansas City. His regular season impact was often underwhelming despite three Pro Bowl nods, but the Shark never failed at kicking things up a notch in the playoffs.

Out of his 13.5 career postseason sacks, Clark achieved 10.5 of them with the Chiefs. 5.0 of those key quarterback takedowns came during KC’s first Super Bowl run in 2019, while another 2.5 of them came in the 2022 playoffs.

For those reasons, Clark has often been a love-him-or-hate-him type athlete among fans.

“I’ll always be in favor of the chiefs bringing back playoff frank clark 🦈,” one KC supporter voiced on X after the news of his release.

i'll always be in favor of the chiefs bringing back playoff frank clark 🦈 pic.twitter.com/Db4KqFbh8D — Paul🏆Super Bowl Pacheco🏆 (@PaulHBK) December 30, 2023

On the flip side, another X user immediately stated: “If I see one chiefs account say we need to get frank Clark…..” This naysayer was met with a pretty equal amount of likes and comments, like a Clark supporter that said: “I love his passion, it can’t hurt to have him on the sideline.”

“Frank Clark has been released by two teams this year and people still want the Chiefs to go get him,” another fan chimed in.

While a fifth joked: “Chiefs fans right now knowing ‘Playoff Frank Clark’ is available…” With a GIF of The Weeknd smiling up at the bright lights during his Super Bowl LV halftime show.

Chiefs’ Respect for Frank Clark Makes Practice Squad Signing Possible

Head coach Andy Reid called Clark “a special player and person” during a statement after the Chiefs parted ways with the veteran.

“You were able to see his play on the field, but if you talk to him, you realize how incredible his heart is,” Big Red continued at the time. “Frank gave us all his energy, he invested time in our younger players to help them grow, and it just shows you how passionate he is about the game.”

Similarly, general manager Brett Veach spoke fondly of Clark, noting that “it’s really hard to put into words what Frank has meant to our organization over the last four seasons.”

The Chiefs displayed interest in reuniting with Clark on a practice squad contract after he was first released by the Broncos, but talks fell through after the Seahawks offered a spot on their 53-man roster. It’s possible that KC reaches out to the Shark once again, even if he returns as nothing more than a veteran leader behind the scenes.

Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco Clears Concussion Protocol in Time for Week 17 vs. Bengals

With his Week 17 status in doubt, Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco did indeed clear concussion protocol on December 30.

“Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and is expected to play [against the Cincinnati Bengals], source said,” relayed NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. “He was listed as questionable with a concussion and also a shoulder injury.”

Coach Reid made it pretty apparent that so long as Pacheco is medically cleared, he’ll suit up versus the Bengals. Look for No. 10 to be back out there taking hand-offs from Patrick Mahomes on New Year’s Eve.