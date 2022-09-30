Ex-Chiefs Tight End Found Dead at Age 31

Former Kansas City Chiefs tight end Gavin Escobar was found dead on September 28 in an apparent rock climbing accident near Idyllwild, California. He was 31 years of age.

According to Sargent Brandi Swan of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, both Escobar and fellow climber, Chelsea Walsh (33), were pronounced dead at the scene by members of the Cal Fire/Riverside Fire Department. The firefighters were reporting on an emergency call about two injured climbers near Tahquitz Rock in the San Jacinto Wilderness Area.

The coroner’s records noted Escobar’s time of injury at 12:21 p.m. with a time of death over an hour later at 1:18 p.m., Pacific time. Both Walsh and Escobar were residents of Huntington Beach and the ex-NFL athlete was serving as a Long Beach firefighter since February of 2022. He was off-duty during the accident.

It is with deep sadness that we announce the off-duty death of Long Beach Firefighter Gavin Escobar. Hired on February 5, 2022, Firefighter Escobar was assigned to Fire Station 3 on B-shift. pic.twitter.com/pOgBFnwH9f — Long Beach Fire (CA) (@LBFD) September 30, 2022

Remembering Gavin Escobar

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the off-duty death of Long Beach Firefighter Gavin Escobar,” Long Beach Fire tweeted on September 29. “Hired on February 5, 2022, Firefighter Escobar was assigned to Fire Station 3 on B-shift. Prior to being a Long Beach Firefighter, Gavin Escobar played professional football for the NFL where he spent most of his time with the Dallas Cowboys. Firefighter Escobar leaves behind his wife and two young children.”

A second-round selection of the Cowboys in 2013, Escobar spent four seasons in Dallas before bouncing around the league a bit. He accumulated 333 receiving yards and eight touchdowns during those first four campaigns.

The Cowboys franchise shared the message, “forever in our hearts,” with a blue heart and a photo of Escobar on the 29th after the tragic news was revealed.

Forever in our hearts. 💙 pic.twitter.com/Pgp7vZ1ebB — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 30, 2022

Escobar spent part of 2017 within the Chiefs organization but failed to latch on during the regular season. He also attempted brief stints with the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins before ending his NFL career after the 2018 campaign.

The tight end appeared in 64 games throughout his professional tenure, starting seven. He finished with 30 catches and over 600 snaps on special teams.

In college, Escobar played three seasons at San Diego State, totaling over 1,600 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns off 122 catches and 39 games.

Additional Information on Gavin Escobar’s Death

Sgt. Swan told reporters that Escobar and Walsh’s deaths appear to be a “complete accident” at this time — although the official cause of death is still under investigation. She also noted that they fell from a “significant height.”

Unfortunately, by the time rescue crews were able to make it to Escobar and Walsh, they were gone. Due to the remote nature of the territory in which they were discovered, a helicopter was later needed to hoist their bodies from the area, according to Swan.

It’s unclear if any weather played a factor. There was recent rain around Idyllwild but there is no evidence that it impacted the climbers at this time.

Toni McAllister of Patch Crime & Safety added that “Tahquitz Rock is a popular destination for hikers, rock climbers, and wintertime ice climbers. It’s also an excursion along the Pacific Crest Trail.”

At the young ages of 31 and 33, this is a horrible tragedy and our hearts go out to the family and friends of both of the departed. Heavy on Chiefs thanks Escobar for his time and hard work within the Kansas City organization.