Chiefs Rookie Continues to Dominate: ‘Almost Too Good for This Camp’

The Kansas City Chiefs 2022 rookie minicamp began this weekend and the 10-man draft class took center stage.

There seems to be a consensus that general manager Brett Veach made out pretty well with his selections this April but one prospect has really stolen the headlines based on early reports — first-round defensive end George Karlaftis.

Karlaftis ‘Continues to Impress’

The Chiefs beat had a live look at rookie minicamp and one player was not like the others, in a good way. The Purdue pass-rusher was dominant this weekend according to Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride.

I caught defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo calling over both Karlaftis and later No. 21-overall pick, cornerback Trent McDuffie, for one-on-one instruction during the team blitz period. As it should, certainly feels like team is preparing these guys to be day-one starters. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) May 8, 2022

“Speaking of relentlessness, defensive end George Karlaftis continues to impress throughout the workouts,” tweeted Sweeney after day two of minicamp. “The No. 30 overall pick stands out, appearing almost too good for this camp. Looking forward to seeing him with the rest of the team during OTAs.”

He continued in a follow-up: “I caught defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo calling over both Karlaftis and later No. 21-overall pick, cornerback Trent McDuffie, for one-on-one instruction during the team blitz period. As it should, certainly feels like team is preparing these guys to be day-one starters.”

Sweeney reminded after day one that “these practices are in shorts,” but it’s still encouraging to see a first-round draft pick shine.

I was impressed by the initial looks I saw from draft picks, defensive end George Karlaftis and cornerback Joshua Williams (a worthy reminder: these practices are in shorts). — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) May 7, 2022

If Karlaftis is going to turn into a Week 1 starter, you don’t want him to look like a rookie against other youngsters. He hasn’t, and that’s a great sign as the edge rusher transitions into the NFL.

Other Standouts From Rookie Minicamp

Although Karlaftis sounds like a man among boys, other prospects caught Sweeney’s eye over the first two days of minicamp.

At wide receiver, Mathew Sexton keeps coming up in conversation early on. Sweeney listed him as an “offensive head-turner” on day one — along with WR Andrew Boston, RB Jerrion Ealy, WR Breon Michel and TE Mark Vital.

Boston had a wild one-hand catch in early individual drills. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) May 7, 2022

Later on day two, the Arrowhead Pride editor noted that he continues “to be impressed” with Sexton, adding that another wideout Dionte Smith “had a solid day.” Sweeney also told fans that star UDFA Justyn Ross has had a “rather quiet camp” so far.

I continue to be impressed with wide receivers Mathew Sexton. WR Dionte Smith had a solid day on Sunday. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) May 8, 2022

On the defensive side, he labeled year-two defensive end Malik Herring as the “best player at rookie camp” on Sunday. Sweeney described the pass rusher as “consistently relentless,” highlighting a batted ball that turned into a diving interception.

The best player at rookie camp Sunday was not a rookie; it was second-year defensive end Malik Herring, who was consistently relentless. He made the play of the day during the team blitz period when he batted down a ball at the line and made a diving play for an interception. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) May 8, 2022

Some other takeaways and notable moments from Sweeney were:

Day-one interceptions from UDFA linebackers Jack Cochrane and Jordan Genmark Heath, as well as defensive back Brandon Dandridge.

One-handed catch from the aforementioned Boston at wide receiver.

Forced fumbles from safety UDFA Antwon Kincade and linebacker UDFA Jonathan Jones.

Day-two pass breakups from linebacker draft pick Leo Chenal and cornerback UDFA Jascha Moore, as well as safety UDFA Nasir Greer who had a near-interception.

For the Chiefs’ 2022 crop of rookies, this is only the beginning. The real first test will come against the veterans of the roster at OTAs and mandatory minicamp.