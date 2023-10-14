Chiefs Trade Rumor Connects Former 1,000-Yard WR to KC

Going into the 2023 season, few expected the Kansas City Chiefs’ leading wide receivers in terms of yardage to be second-round rookie Rashee Rice and bubble candidate Justin Watson (who just dislocated his elbow). And yet, after six weeks, that’s the reality of the situation — which opens the door for creative trade rumors at the WR position.

It’s certainly debatable whether or not reigning MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes II and offensive mastermind Andy Reid need a top wideout behind superstar tight end Travis Kelce, but what’s clear as day is that a true WR1 would increase Kansas City’s odds of winning back-to-back Super Bowls. That alone should keep the Chiefs interested, and Clutch Points analyst Shervon Fakhimi connected Arizona Cardinals pass-catcher Marquise “Hollywood” Brown as a trade candidate that can “boost” the KC offense on October 13.

The former Baltimore Ravens first-round selection in 2019 would immediately become the best wide receiver on the Chiefs. Brown topped 1,000 receiving yards off 91 catches in 2021 and is currently on pace for a second 1,000-yard campaign this year, averaging 60.0 receiving yards per game so far.

Fakhimi explained why a Chiefs-Cardinals trade of Hollywood Brown “would make a lot of sense for all parties.”

Cardinals Rebuild Plus Hollywood Brown’s Expiring Contract Add Up to Potential Chiefs WR Trade

“The Cardinals traded a first-round pick to land Brown a year ago,” Fakhimi detailed within the article. “But… there has been a regime change in Arizona. The Cardinals being competitive has been a pleasant surprise so far this season, but the regime there now isn’t exactly set on competing for a Super Bowl at the moment.”

At 1-4 — and without injured quarterback Kyler Murray — that statement is accurate.

“They want to gather as many assets and draft picks as possible,” Fakhimi went on. “With Hollywood Brown on an expiring contract, he’s a logical spot to start.”

Brown has been the subject of trade rumors and speculation this season. The Athletic’s Doug Haller (of the Cardinals beat) listed the first-round talent as Arizona’s top trade candidate on October 13, and Arrowhead Addict’s Adam Best agreed that Brown would fit in well with the Chiefs.

“The Cardinals likely won’t get the first-round pick previous general manager Steve Keim gave up to acquire Brown,” Haller admitted, “but there should be a decent market for a proven playmaker.”

All of this led Fakhimi to conclude that because “the Cardinals want to accumulate more draft capital [and] the Chiefs want to win now and need help at wide receiver,” Brown should be a top target for KC ahead of the 2023 deadline.

Chiefs Can Afford Hollywood Brown by Extending Him After a Trade

Playing out the final year of his rookie contract, Brown has a cap number of $13.413 million according to Over the Cap. The Cardinals can clear that entire cap hit by trading him, and the Chiefs could make it work on their end with an immediate long-term extension.

Any deal between Brown and the Chiefs front office would have to backload a lot of the cap, but the wide receiver’s current contract provides KC general manager Brett Veach with a ton of flexibility if interested.

Brown is a speedy wide receiver with big-play potential, but he’s also managed to develop as a route runner over his first four years in the league. Although he entered the NFL known for being the cousin of former superstar WR Antonio Brown, “Hollywood” has made a name for himself on his own.

With Mahomes’ arm and Brown’s explosiveness, an acquisition like this could open the entire KC offense in 2023 — making this Chiefs WR trade rumor quite enticing for Veach and company.