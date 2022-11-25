Chiefs Take Stance in Odell Beckham Jr. Sweepstakes: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs have been linked to free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this season mainly due to NFL pundits naming them as an ideal landing spot for OBJ. But the former All-Pro receiver has also made it publicly known he would consider playing for the Chiefs.

Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL during the Super Bowl earlier this year as a member of the Los Angeles Rams, is nearing a full recovery. That in hand has teams in contention for a championship this season reaching out to Beckham. Apparently, Kansas City is one of those teams.

Beckham has visits scheduled with the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, and Dallas Cowboys in early December, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports on November 24. Anderson also said that the Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens are continuing to have conversations with OBJ.

Chiefs Taking Wait-And-See Approach With OBJ?

Based on the Chiefs’ cap situation and roster layout, Kansas City is likely keeping its foot in the door in regard to Beckham, but might want to take a wait-and-see approach to acquiring his services as the season progresses.

As it stands, the defending AFC West champions have $4.325 million in available cap space, according to the NFLPA Public Salary Cap Report. Based on the level of interest OBJ is garnering from NFL teams, the expectation is that Kansas City would have to use up most of its remaining cap space to sign the 30-year-old receiver. That would leave no room for the team to sign another talented free agent if injuries were to hit them during the second half of the season.

Because of that, if the Chiefs do have an interest in offering Beckham a contract it would make sense for them to wait a bit longer before doing so.

JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) is expected to return to the lineup in Week 12 after missing Week 11. But Kansas City also lost Mecole Hardman (abdomen) to injured reserve, and Kadarius Toney re-injured the hamstring that sidelined him for several games at the start of the regular season when he was still with the Giants. Because of this, Kansas City might want to wait a few more weeks to see how Hardman and Toney’s recoveries go and the playoff seedings shape out.

