Insider Calls for Chiefs-Broncos Trade Involving Former 1st-Round WR

The Denver Broncos, who are AFC West rivals of the Kansas City Chiefs, could look to trade away some of their valuable players after a 1-5 start to the season. That’s why ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano has suggested a trade scenario in which the Chiefs acquire Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy ahead of the October 31 trade deadline.

But what would it take for the defending Super Bowl champions to acquire Jeudy, who was a first-round pick in 2020? Graziano believes a third-round pick would do the trick.

“The Broncos need picks, and Jeudy might need a change of scenery,” Graziano wrote on October 18. “He has a more complete skill set than Marquez Valdes-Scantling and more experience than the Chiefs’ other wideouts. Kansas City seems to need someone who can threaten a defense down the field while Rashee Rice, Skyy Moore and Justyn Ross work their way into their roles.”

Graziano also noted that Denver might not be interested in trading Jeudy to a division rival, and Jeudy’s $13 million guaranteed salary in 2024 could be an issue for the Chiefs.

What to Know About Jerry Jeudy

Jerry Jeudy, 24, has yet to live up to the expectations bestowed upon him when he was selected 15th overall in 2020.

Jeudy’s best season to date was in 2022, which was the first season he caught passes from quarterback Russell Wilson. In 15 games played, Jeudy caught 67-of-100 targets for 972 yards and 6 touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference. Outside of the 2022 season, Jeudy has failed to eclipse 60 receptions or 900 receiving yards in a single season.

In six games played this season, Jeudy has caught 20-of-29 targets for 222 yards. The re-emergence of fellow Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton and flashes shown from rookie Marvin Mims Jr. have potentially made Jeudy an expendable piece of Denver’s roster. That’s why he is being mentioned as a trade candidate ahead of the trade deadline.

Though Jeudy has a $13 million cap hit in 2024, his 2023 cap hit is only $4.8 million, according to Pro Football Reference.

Is Jerry Jeudy a Realistic Option for Chiefs?

As a player who is young, inexpensive in 2023, and can play out wide and in the slot, Jerry Jeudy is rightfully being linked to the Chiefs as a trade option.

Catching passes from Patrick Mahomes might finally give Jeudy the consistency he needs at the quarterback position to flourish. That would be a welcomed addition to Kansas City’s receiver room, as the Chiefs’ receivers outside of rookie receiver Rashee Rice have done very little this season to prove they can be consistently productive moving forward.

Ultimately, a trade for Jeudy would come down to the Broncos’ willingness to trade with a division rival and Kansas City’s ability to work out the finances involved with acquiring Jeudy and keeping him under contract through the 2024 season (and, of course, the Chiefs’ interest in Jeudy).

Kansas City did trade with the New York Jets on October 18 to form a reunion with receiver Mecole Hardman. Hardman will hit the ground running in Kansas City due to his familiarity with the system, but he’s just a gadget player who won’t have a full-time role on offense. Because of that, bringing in another receiver should be considered by the Chiefs.

Jerry Jeudy fits the bill.