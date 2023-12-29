Chiefs’ Andy Reid Has Telling Injury Update on Isiah Pacheco vs. Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid provided his final Week 17 injury updates on Friday, December 29, and running back Isiah Pacheco appears to have taken a major step toward suiting up versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pacheco suffered a concussion against the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day, but the ball-carrier returned to practice on Friday despite the quick turnaround for KC. ESPN’s Adam Teicher shared “photographic proof” of the running back on the practice field before Reid took the podium.

Your photographic proof that Isiah Pacheco is back at practice today pic.twitter.com/s8qDsqkoKb — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) December 29, 2023

“So, he practiced today — which is under… part of that [concussion] protocol,” Reid told reporters on Pacheco. “We have to see how he did after today.”

Big Red’s next remarks were more telling. “Just from talking to him out there, he did well during the practice,” the Chiefs HC noted. Later, Reid tipped Pacheco’s expected availability even more by answering, “I don’t think we’re going to have to do that,” when asked about possibly having to “dig deep” into the running back depth.

For those that don’t follow Kansas City on a daily basis, it’s rare that Coach Reid is this revealing when it comes to injuries. Typically, he says very little at press conferences.

Chiefs RBs Clyde Edwards-Helaire & Isiah Pacheco Trending Toward Week 17 Activation vs. Bengals

Along with Pacheco, Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) appears to be trending toward playing on New Year’s Eve.

“Yea, I think so,” Reid replied when asked about “CEH.” The coach added that “we just gotta get him through this [illness],” and that “he’s not feeling very good [but is] getting better.”

Keep in mind that the “I don’t think we’re going to have to do that” RB depth comment pertained to Edwards-Helaire as well.

“They’d be fine,” Reid voiced on the idea of La’Mical Perine, Deneric Prince and Keaontay Ingram being called upon against the Bengals. “I don’t think we’re going to have to do that, but they’ll be fine.”

Could that mean that either Pacheco or Edwards-Helaire — or both — will definitely be out there on Sunday?

“We’ll see,” Reid concluded with a chuckle. “But if we have to go with the other guys, we’re good there too.”

Chiefs Rule Out Kadarius Toney & Donovan Smith vs. Bengals, List L’Jarius Sneed as ‘Questionable’

There were two official Week 17 injury absences from Reid on Friday afternoon.

“Kadarius [Toney] and Donovan [Smith] will be out,” he confirmed. The polarizing wide receiver will miss his second straight game with a hip issue after appearing in 13 out of the Chiefs’ first 14 games this year. As for Smith, the veteran left tackle will be sidelined for his fourth straight game with a neck stinger.

The final designation of note for Week 17 was regarding cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who will be listed as “questionable” with a calf injury.

Reid did not offer much on the key defender who has yet to miss an outing all season. “L’Jarius Sneed is still working through that calf,” he informed, appearing less optimistic than he was about Pacheco and Edwards-Helaire.

“He’s playing real good football,” Reid stated when asked about Sneed’s impact in 2023. “All-Pro level, that’s what he is. He’s doing a nice job.”

“It’s good that they’ve all played,” the coach went on later, talking about backup cornerbacks like Joshua Williams, Jaylen Watson and Nic Jones. “That’s the positive thing — they’ve all got game experience. If he doesn’t play, then we go with the other group. Great challenge… to go against some real good wide receivers.”

Finally, the Chiefs head coach fielded a question on wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who is still eligible to return from the injured reserve once healthy.

“We’ll see. He’s been repping in there but we gotta do the old [roster] number count, see how that goes,” Reid responded on Hardman.