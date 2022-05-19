Pro Bowl Cornerback Chooses Eagles Over Chiefs: Report

After the Kansas City Chiefs had discussions about trading for New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry, the Giants cut him on May 9. That allowed Bradberry to choose his next destination.

Because of Kansas City’s interest in Bradberry, the assumption was that would at the very least have discussions with the Pro Bowl cornerback about joining the defending AFC West champions. While we don’t know if those discussions did take place, we do know one thing: Bradberry didn’t sign the Chiefs.

Instead, Bradberry signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles on May 18, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Sources: Former #Giants Pro Bowl CB James Bradberry has agreed to terms with the #Eagles on a 1-year deal for $10M. A big-time post-draft addition, as Bradberry lands in a perfect spot. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 18, 2022

11 teams reached out to Bradberry once he became a free agent, according to Tim McManus and Jordan Raanan of ESPN. That number was “whittled down” to three before Bradberry eventually chose the Eagles, per ESPN.

Chiefs’ CB Room Might Have Deterred Bradberry

Bradberry entered the league as a second-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2016. After being a four-year starter in Carolina for the length of his rookie contract, Bradberry took to free agency in 2020, when he struck the $43.5 million deal with New York.

During the 2020 season, Bradberry earned a 79.8 overall grade by PFF along with his first career Pro Bowl nod. But his grade dropped down to 62.8 in 2021. Pair that number with a $21.8 million cap hit in 2022, and that explains why New York wanted to cut ties with the veteran cornerback.

Although the Chiefs did draft Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie with the 21st overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, as well as added Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson with Day 3 picks, a team can never have too many good cornerbacks. Because of this, the chance existed for the Chiefs to potentially sign Bradberry.

However, the Chiefs’ roster might have deterred Bradberry from signing with Kansas City.

Now that we know what his deal is with Philadelphia — a one-year, prove-it deal — the idea of playing for the Chiefs might not have been appealing to Bradberry. Why? Because if he planned to play well in 2022 and earn a new contract in 2023, it would have been hard to do so in Kansas City.

The Chiefs have L’Jarius Sneed locked into one starter role and Trent McDuffie as fierce competition for the other starter spot, along with Rashad Fenton. So, getting a starter role and earning consistent snaps in Kansas City wouldn’t have been a lock for Bradberry.

Bradberry did explain why he chose to sign with the Eagles, though.

“I saw the guys on the d-line and as a DB, sometimes your best friend is the d-line,” Bradberry said, via John Clark of NBC Sports in Philadelphia. “So I’m looking forward to it.”

Twitter Reacts to Chiefs Losing Out on Bradberry

Twitter users reacted to Kansas City losing out on signing Bradberry.

“I’d have no problem with the Chiefs throwing $10M for one year at James Bradberry, but I realize i might be in the minority here,” Matt Connor of Arrowhead Addict wrote.

I’d have no problem with the Chiefs throwing $10M for one year at James Bradberry, but I realize i might be in the minority here. — Matt Conner (@MattConnerAA) May 18, 2022

“Great decision my the chiefs to not give James Bradberry 10M a year. He I do not believe he is worth that type of money,” another user wrote.

Great decision my the chiefs to not give James Bradberry 10M a year. He I do not believe he is worth that type of money — Chiefs talk (@chiefschatter15) May 18, 2022

“So the Chiefs let Melvin Ingram walk for $600k and couldn’t/wouldn’t outbid the Eagles for James Bradberry who got 1 year/$10mil? None of this makes sense,” another user wrote.

So the Chiefs let Melvin Ingram walk for $600k and couldn’t/wouldn’t outbid the Eagles for James Bradberry who got 1 year/$10mil? None of this makes sense. — 🎙 (@LanceTHESPOKEN) May 18, 2022