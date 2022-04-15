Chiefs Host 1,500-Yard WR Prospect Known for ‘Electric’ Speed: Report

The general assumption of most NFL analysts is that the Kansas City Chiefs will draft at least one wide receiver in 2022. How early they decide to do that is up for debate.

They could stand pat at No. 29 and 30, drafting whichever prospect falls to them. They could trade up for a player that they really love. Or option three, they could wait and select a wide receiver in round two or three since it’s a very deep class.

Either way, that rookie would slot in alongside JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marques Valdes-Scantling in a revamped WR corps that included Tyreek Hill, Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson a few months ago. One popular trade candidate to lead this new core is Jameson Williams of Alabama, and his April 15 Instagram story enticed the fans of Chiefs Kingdom.

Williams Visits Kansas City

Earlier today on April 15, the wide receiver revealed that he was in Kansas City on social media, posting a geotagged photo outside The Country Club Plaza.

Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire first confirmed that Williams was in town on a top-30 team visit before word spread on Twitter.

Before his torn ACL injury, Williams was thought to be the most dynamic wide receiver in the 2022 draft — touting burner speed with polished route-running and a 6-foot-2 frame. NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein described that speed as “electric” and “long,” noting that he “could see monstrous production if paired with a high-end talent at quarterback” like Patrick Mahomes.

His range of draft availability has varied significantly since the ACL setback. In early February, Williams was mocked to the Chiefs at No. 30, for example, but now his value is on the rise once again.

It would likely take a trade for Veach to land the Alabama product but whether it’s due diligence or a serious look, KC doesn’t appear to be closing the door on Williams just yet.

Is Williams a Pipedream?

After a couple of promising injury updates, Williams stock has surged over the past month. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen told viewers — via Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks — that he was “hearing Jameson Williams will be going in the top 10” during an April 13 broadcast.

That would make it incredibly improbable for the Chiefs to move up far enough to draft the Missouri native. Keep in mind that a top-10 pick would likely cost both 2022 firsts and more, which is larger than the return Veach got for Hill.

Of course, Williams is only 21 years old and would come with five seasons of team control. However, he’s also recovering from that ACL injury and isn’t expected back until October or November.

It’s a tough call to make on a prospect with a limited track record. Williams posted a ridiculous 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns with Alabama in 2021 but did very little on Ohio State. During his freshman and sophomore year combined with the Buckeyes, the wide-out only totaled 266 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

At this point, Williams could be a pipedream for Chiefs Kingdom but this top-30 visit keeps hope alive with the NFL draft only 13 days away.