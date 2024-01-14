Chiefs $80 Million Starter Blasted for Key Playoff Error vs. Dolphins

The Kansas City Chiefs have a 16-7 lead over the Miami Dolphins at the half, but they could be up by more.

Rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice had a second receiving touchdown that was negated by a Jawaan Taylor block in the back — and Pro Football Focus’ lead analyst Sam Monson took a shot at the Chiefs right tackle on social media after the penalty.

$20m a year well spent pic.twitter.com/X1XUlkh7M5 — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) January 14, 2024

“$20 [million] a year well spent,” Monson voiced with a screenshot of the television broadcast noting that Taylor’s 17 penalties in 2023 is the “most in a season by any player since 2015.”

“Jawaan Taylor’s consistency is admirable,” Arrowhead Addict chimed in sarcastically, and Chiefs writer Adam Best added that “Jawaan Taylor must think he gets paid by the penalty.”

Even FanDuel grabbed their pound of flesh with a comical GIF of their own.

Was Chiefs’ Jawaan Taylor Penalty vs. Dolphins Legit?

Taylor has obviously not lived up to his contract in 2023, with 47 quarterback pressures allowed on PFF, five charged sacks and the aforementioned penalties.

However, it’s possible that the penalty against the Dolphins wasn’t entirely Taylor’s fault. “Jawaan Taylor got shoved in the back, leading to his block in the back,” KC radio host Joshua Brisco stated after the flag. Questioning: “What is he supposed to do there?”

USA Today’s Doug Farrar agreed, noting that the play was “not a penalty,” being that Miami defensive lineman Zach Sieler shoved Taylor into Justin Houston. The Rate the Refs App included video.

Jawaan Taylor commits a block in the back and takes away a Chiefs touchdown. #MIAvsKC pic.twitter.com/NTcQhI4aZk — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) January 14, 2024

A popular Chiefs fan post also described the penalty as “a disgustingly bad call on Jawaan Taylor.” Adding: “The witch hunt continues.”

You be the judge on this one, but it’s obvious that Taylor needs to play better in 2024.

Out of offensive tackles that have played a minimum 50% of snaps this season, Taylor ranks first in penalties, top 10 in pressures allowed and bottom three in overall run blocking grade on PFF. His pass blocking efficiency was tied for 36th in the NFL in 2023.

Kansas City signed Taylor to a four-year, $80 million contract last spring. His cap hit surges from $5.825 million this year to $24.725 million in 2024.

Patrick Mahomes & WR Rashee Rice Leading Chiefs Early On

Rice is having quite the postseason debut versus Miami. The rookie wide receiver finished the first half with six receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown.

And if not for that penalty call against Taylor, that’s seven receptions for 100-plus yards and two scores. What a performance from the youngster.

As things currently stand at the end of quarter three, Rice is over 100 receiving yards at 102 — despite a brief injury scare. The other KC stars have been tight end Travis Kelce (seven catches for 71 yards), defensive end George Karlaftis (1.5 sacks), and of course, Patrick Mahomes.

The reigning MVP quarterback is working his way toward 300 yards passing despite the weather. He also has one touchdown as things currently stand, with a passer rating above 85.0 and 41 integral yards on the ground.

On the other side of the coin, Tua Tagovailoa has done very little so far. Along with one airmailed interception, the Dolphins quarterback has gone 8-of-14 for 100 yards passing through the first three quarters. He has been sacked twice with a passer rating of 73.5.

By the way, over half of Tagovailoa’s passing yardage came on a 53-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill.