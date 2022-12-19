Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon Tells ‘Crazy’ Story on Game-Winning Touchdown

For the second straight week, running back Jerick McKinnon was the Kansas City Chiefs’ hero in Week 15.

The veteran finished the game in Houston with two touchdowns — including the overtime game-winner — and over 120 yards from scrimmage. The week before, he registered another two TDs through the air off 112 receiving yards, plus 22 more on the ground.

It’s been an incredible two weeks for McKinnon and after the game, the running back revealed his wild prediction before the final run play that ended things versus the Texans.

Chiefs’ Jerick McKinnon Reveals TD Prediction vs Texans

Reporters asked McKinnon about his walk-off TD during the press conference, and he responded with a story.

“Obviously, we were running four-minute ball and [they] were stacking the box, so it was a little tough,” McKinnon began, continuing: “Pat [Mahomes] was like — he looked at me, he said two hands on the ball, let’s go. I said, I’m bout to score.”

“JuJu [Smith-Schuster] looked at me, he said, I got your block bro,” McKinnon went on. “Just find me when you get out there, [and] it worked out exactly like that. I made it to the second level and I literally ran off of JuJu’s block and I was able to score. It’s crazy that it worked out like that.”

How’s that for a guarantee, Chiefs Kingdom?

The good times are certainly rolling for McKinnon, and the humble playmaker seems well aware of that. “It’s a blessing,” the RB voiced later on. “It’s my second year with the team, two AFC West championships. It’s a blessing.”

“I was talking to the people outside [and] they said some [athletes] go their whole career and they never win the division and never go to the playoffs,” he reasoned, “so if you have the opportunity to be in this moment you’ve got to enjoy it, you’ve got to cherish it.”

Mahomes relayed a similar message for his teammates after the win on Sunday, and McKinnon’s words just show how much football players don’t take these titles and these victories for granted.

The work is far from over in 2022 but the first part of the mission is now accomplished. The next step is securing the AFC bye and the veteran ball carrier should be a huge part of overtaking the Buffalo Bills.

Jerick McKinnon’s Advice for Isiah Pacheco

Rookie running back Isiah Pacheco turned the ball over during the win on Sunday and he was immediately pulled from the game after his mistake. Although he returned later on, it was still a big moment for the late-round pick considering it was his fourth fumble of the season.

McKinnon informed reporters of his advice for Pacheco when he was at his low point of Week 15.

“I just told him [to] keep his head up, we all human,” McKinnon stated. “Numerous players have fumbled on offense, I’ve fumbled on offense. My message to him was — bounce back. The great ones respond [and] I definitely think he has the ability to be great in this league.”

He concluded: “That was my message. Keep being you, we all human, we all make mistakes but the great ones respond. Show me you great.”

McKinnon added that Pacheco “always answers” that call to be great, and that the entire offensive unit loves him.

The rookie finished with 86 rushing yards and 11 receiving yards against Houston. Despite the miscue, it was his second-highest rushing total of the season.