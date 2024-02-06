Chiefs HC Andy Reid Gives Discouraging Update on RB Jerick McKinnon

Kansas City Chiefs veteran running back Jerick McKinnon was activated off of injured reserve on February 2. But based on head coach Andy Reid’s update on February 6, the 32-year-old back won’t be ready in time to play in the 2024 Super Bowl.

“Jerick is not practicing. I’d tell you it’s slim for him to be out there (for the Super Bowl),” Reid said during his press conference on February 6.

McKinnon was placed on IR on December 24 with a groin injury. According to Chiefs Digest’s Matt Derrick, McKinnon suffered a core muscle injury as well as a fractured pelvis.

The typical recovery timeline for those injuries put McKinnon’s chances of playing in the Super Bowl at slim-to-none. Yet hope for a return this season rose when the team opened his practice window on Sunday.

Without McKinnon, the Chiefs’ backfield against the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl will be Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon, and La’Mical Perine.