Chiefs Re-Sign Jack-of-All-Trades, Cut Kansas Disruptor: Report

It might be best to keep undrafted running back Jerrion Ealy’s keycard active at Arrowhead. The kick return specialist and jack-of-all-trades on offense has been cut and re-signed three separate times after initially joining the organization after the draft.

On January 17, the rookie was back on the positive side of a practice squad transaction after the Kansas City Chiefs chose to part ways with defensive lineman Daniel Wise. Charles Goldman of USA Today’s Chiefs Wire was among those who reported on the move.

“A familiar face back on the practice squad for the Chiefs,” Goldman informed. “The team re-signed WR/RB Jerrion Ealy (now listed as only WR). In corresponding move, they released DE Daniel Wise from the practice squad. I suspect this has more to do [with] the Mecole Hardman news than anything else.”

Goldman is referring to the likelihood that Hardman will not end up returning from injury in time for the playoffs.

Chiefs See Something in RB/WR Jerrion Ealy

Obviously, the Chiefs organization does see something in Ealy, who has become a sort of staff favorite — despite never appearing in a game for KC.

The offensive and special teams playmaker has a lot of talent and potential, but he’s only 5-foot-8 and was recently suspended six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. At best, he feels like a Jerick McKinnon, Darren Sproles-type weapon for head coach Andy Reid. At worst, he’ll never be more than a practice squad reserve.

If we’ve learned anything about Ealy’s rookie campaign and its seesawing nature, however, it’s that he’s committed to the Chiefs and the Chiefs are committed to him — at least to some extent. That’s the only reason Ealy would continue to hang around after being cut three times, and the only reason general manager Brett Veach would keep bringing him back.

At Ole Miss, Ealy ran for 2,235 yards over 33 appearances, with another 545 yards as a receiver. He also returned kickoffs for a total of 864 yards, with two kick return touchdowns and 24 more TDs on offense.

Kansas Product Daniel Wise Released, Could Return on Futures Deal

At this point in the season, anyone that is released will most likely be offered the chance to return on a future/reserve contract that would bring them back next spring — assuming there is mutual interest on both sides.

The NFL roster extends to 90 men once the season is over and the Chiefs have already begun signing players to future deals. Keep in mind that those prospects are unable to elevate up to the KC active roster on gameday.

We’ll see what happens with Wise, but the former Jayhawks defensive tackle does have Kansas ties, and Goldman once described him as a player “KC has liked for a while.”

The backfield disruptor registered 17 sacks during his four-year tenure at the University of Kansas. He also accumulated 43 tackles for a loss, showing some ability as a low-level game-wrecker.

Wise has an older brother who has already found some success in the pros, New England Patriots defensive end and fourth-round draft pick Deatrich Wise Jr. His personal NFL journey has gone a little differently than big bro, starting as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

Daniel Wise got his most burn with the Washington Commanders, appearing in 17 games from 2021 through 2022. He did not record a sack, but did contribute 11 tackles (one tackle for a loss) and five quarterback pressures.

Wise first signed with Kansas City on January 4. Keep an eye on the former UDFA potentially returning to the Chiefs organization in the coming weeks.