NFL Drops Massive Fine on Bengals Starter for ‘Faking Injury’ vs Chiefs

Week 13 did not go the Kansas City Chiefs’ way, but at least one ruling did after the game was over.

On December 10, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported that “the NFL also fined [Cincinnati] Bengals safety Jessie Bates $50,000 for allegedly faking an injury last week, per source.” Pelissero added that “Bates will appeal” the fine.

Chiefs & Bengals Fans React to Pricey Jessie Bates Fine

In case you missed it, Bates appeared to flop to the ground in order to pause the game for his defense in the red zone last weekend. This seemingly illegal move outraged Chiefs fans on social media — especially after a video surfaced of the safety dropping backward into the end zone well after any injury could have occurred.

Heavy on Chiefs’ own Devon Clements shared footage of the play in question.

In the clip, it looks as if the savvy veteran is glancing toward the sideline before he decides to throw himself onto the turf. Even soccer players have never seen a flop like this.

Needless to say, Bengals supporters were not happy when they heard the news. Twitter erupted with opinions one way or the other.

“Nflpa should have a field day with this right?” One fan questioned. “How does one determine one is simply faking an injury.” Another Cincy account commented: “Who makes up the fines? I’ve seen worse done have to pay less. Also… he wasn’t faking. He had a cramp!”

“Bates was clearly hurt bad,” one final fan complained. “Rest up big dawg.”

On the other side, Chiefs Kingdom was mostly happy about the result. “Good luck with that appeal… that was one egregious,” one wrote. And another responded to a Bengals fan, stating: “Y’all would be crying if one of our players pulled that crap.”

Others thought Bates should have been penalized more than $50,000 — although that is a pretty large sum of money as far as fines go.

“Should have been more than 50,” a KC supporter argued. “He is also the green dot on the defense.. coaches prob told him to get down.” Another agreed, voicing: “Should be 100,000. $50k is nothing for them.”

NFL Cracking Down on Fake Injuries

The commissioner’s office has been trying to snuff out this “fake injury” trend around the league, dropping the hammer down on guilty parties whenever they can. Bates isn’t the only recent example, as Pelissero noted in his original tweet.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan was also fined for a similar incident last weekend, as well as the coaching staff in NOLA. USA Today’s Charles Goldman detailed the situation on Chiefs Wire.

“The league recently sent all 32 teams a memo warning them of consequences in cases of ‘deliberate actions to delay the game,'” Goldman explained. “The league also went after the New Orleans Saints per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, issuing massive fines against multiple members of the team for an alleged fake injury to Cam Jordan in the fourth quarter of their Monday night game this week.”

Schefter’s tweet informed: “[The] NFL fined the Saints $350,000, HC Dennis Allen $100,000, co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen $50,000 and DE Cameron Jordan $50,000 for what the league felt was Jordan faking an injury and taking a knee in the 4th [quarter] Monday night, per sources. All parties plan to appeal fines.”

If you’re wondering why the league seemed to come down harder on the Saints than the Bengals, it’s because New Orleans’ infringement occurred after the notice was already sent out. In other words, Bates brought the issue to the NFL’s attention while Jordan and NOLA appeared to ignore their warning altogether.