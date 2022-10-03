Chiefs Fan Favorite Responds After Helping Diehard ‘Get Paid’ in Win

It was all good vibes last night in Tampa Bay as the Kansas City Chiefs made their long-awaited return and dominated a trash-talking Buccaneers team that had bested them in the 2020 Super Bowl.

Most celebrated Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ stellar performance on social media but one fan revealed a major payday that was cashed when tight end Jody Fortson scored a touchdown with five minutes and 42 seconds left in the third quarter.

Diehard KC supporter “ChiefsAholic” placed the anytime TD bet and Fortson responded on Twitter after he was tagged in the screenshot.

Chiefs’ Jody Fortson Reacts After Helping Fan ‘Get Paid’

“LET’S F****** GOOOOOO,” ChiefsAholic tweeted at Fortson only for the red zone menace to reply proudly. “Hey siri play GET PAID by young dolph,” the fan-favorite wrote back as the photo went viral.

hey siri play GET PAID by young dolph 😤 https://t.co/DNw23myfSc — Jody F Baby 🤧 (@notyourjody) October 3, 2022

According to the screenshot, the bet was for $1,000 and paid out $19,000 after the result. That’s a big-time six right there!

You could also argue that this was the game-clincher for the Chiefs, who went up 38-17 at the time. All it took was one more Matthew Wright field goal after that to put Kansas City over the top.

On the season, Fortson now has just two catches for 11 yards. Oh, by the way, both of those receptions went for touchdowns.

Needless to say, this was certainly a bold bet to make. High risk, higher reward.

Andy Reid: ‘The Guys Cleaned It up Today’

Play

Andy Reid: “Time of possession becomes a major thing” | Week 4 Press Conference Subscribe for more videos! bit.ly/2OuOUnB More Chiefs NFL action! bit.ly/2Moa1VR #ChiefsKingdom #Chiefs #KansasCityChiefs #NFL Follow Our Social Media! Website: chiefs.com/ Facebook: facebook.com/KansasCityChiefs Twitter: twitter.com/Chiefs Instagram: instagram.com/chiefs Download the Chiefs Mobile App: iOS: itunes.apple.com/app/id390783578?mt=8 Android: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.yinzcam.nfl.chiefs 2022-10-03T05:29:42Z

After the game, head coach Andy Reid was pretty blunt with reporters.

“We stunk it up last week [in Indianapolis],” Big Red voiced. “We all knew that, we admitted it to ya, we didn’t play the way we should play. Not that the Colts aren’t a good football team, but you don’t do the things that we did and expect to win the football game. And we were still in the battle for it but you can’t do those things.”

“The guys cleaned it up today,” he continued on a more positive note, “which is important. If this becomes an ongoing issue, then you’re not going to win a lot of games. It was important that the guys put their foot down and did what they did, my hat goes off to them for that effort.”

Reid’s right and even fans knew it last week — the Chiefs are a much better team than what they showed in Week 3. They handed that game to Indy on a silver platter and still almost managed to win it.

In the NFL, sometimes you need a smack in the mouth like that to recalibrate and remind yourself that this league isn’t as easy as it seems when you’re winning. It goes back to the any given Sunday mentality and the Chiefs are a much scarier team when they view themselves as the underdog.

Hopefully, that mindset won’t wear off again later on but for now, Kansas City heads right from the bright lights of SNF to the similar glow of Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders. The bitter rival is 1-3 through their first four games under Josh McDaniels but the Chiefs know that AFC West games can never be taken lightly.

KC currently stands alone atop the division at 3-1, with a one-game lead over the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos.