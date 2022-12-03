Chiefs Starter Pops up as Late Addition on Week 13 Injury Report

The Kansas City Chiefs relayed some potentially bad news on December 3 when starting left guard Joe Thuney was downgraded to “questionable” on the Week 13 injury report.

Joe Thuney has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday's game. https://t.co/30rwrUekHA — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 3, 2022

USA Today’s Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire described the update best, tweeting: “Not ideal after a week of full practice to see Thuney downgraded. Hope they get that ankle feeling right come playoff time.”

Chiefs LG Joe Thuney ‘Downgraded’ Ahead of Bengals Clash

Last week against the Los Angeles Rams, one of the NFL’s most durable ironmen missed the first start of his professional career! Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney noted that Thuney’s unfathomable streak ended at “107 games.”

Joe Thuney's start streak ends at 107 games. Nick Allegretti is expected to step in there. https://t.co/mD1U3JW4yR — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) November 27, 2022

Now it’s becoming very possible that Thuney is sidelined for two in a row because of this ankle issue — the second being a very important grudge match against the AFC rival Cincinnati Bengals.

As much as Sunday’s game matters, however, the postseason is paramount. Arrowhead Live’s Caleb James’ voiced: “I don’t like this at all. Must be serious if he’s looking at possibly missing back-to-back games.”

The Chiefs analyst is right and if Thuney needs another week, he should get one. After all, players that show up on the injury report on Saturday don’t usually suit up on Sunday.

If the veteran misses Week 13, Nick Allegretti is expected to start for the second straight outing. Last week, the backup performed admirably against Aaron Donald and company, but did allow three quarterback pressures according to Pro Football Focus.

Chiefs Elevate WR Cornell Powell & DB Zayne Anderson

Kansas City also announced their two practice squad elevations against the Bengals — and they’re both players we’ve seen before.

Chiefs Digest reporter Matt Derrick shared the news, tweeting: “Chiefs have elevated WR Cornell Powell and S Zayne Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday vs Bengals. Anderson played 16 snaps on special teams vs [the] Rams while Powell played 8 along with two snaps on offense.”

Chiefs have elevated WR Cornell Powell and S Zayne Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday vs Bengals. Anderson played 16 snaps on special teams vs Rams while Powell played 8 along with two snaps on offense. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) December 3, 2022

Not only did both reserves factor in last weekend, but they’ve also done so a couple of times this season. Goldman and Chiefs Wire informed: “This is the third consecutive standard elevation for Powell and the second consecutive for Anderson. Both players have now hit the three-standard elevation limit for the regular season.”

Per league rules, that means KC would have to sign Powell and Anderson to the active roster in order to utilize them again in 2022. The alternatives are either to release them outright or let them sit on the practice squad until 2023.