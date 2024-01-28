Insider Gives Bleak Outlook on Chiefs’ Joe Thuney if KC Advances to Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs starting left guard Joe Thuney, a first-team All-Pro selection this season, has already been ruled out for the AFC Championship versus the Baltimore Ravens due to a pectoral injury. But according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the injury could keep him out of Super Bowl LVIII if Kansas City advances.
“#Chiefs All-Pro guard Joe Thuney received varying opinions for his pectoral injury, sources say. Some experts believe it’s torn, others believe it’s a strain. Surgery is being considered,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on January 28. “If KC advances to the Super Bowl, Thuney isn’t ruled out, but he’s considered a long-shot.”
Thuney suffered the injury during Kansas City’s 27-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round. He did not practice at all leading up to the AFC Championship, which signaled his absence from the game.
Backup offensive lineman and five-year NFL veteran Nick Allegretti is projected to start in place of Thuney against Baltimore.
Travis Kelce Talks Staying Motivated at 34 Years Old
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, despite coming off of a regular season in which he was second among tight ends in receiving yards (984) and first in receptions (93), has been labeled as a player who is showing signs of aging.
So when Kelce, 34, took to the podium for his press conference on January 26, the superstar was asked if he’s motivated by some folks thinking he has very little left in the tank.
“Yeah, I mean it’s a challenge to find new ways to have success. I think that’s what this year has brought for me is that obstacle and figuring out how I can get the best out of myself, figure out how I can get the best out of my teammates,” Kelce explained. “All at the same time being a great leader bringing that energy, showing for the young guys the type of determined mindset you have to have week in (and) week out. You know what, I love that challenge.
“I was talking to my brother (Philadelphia Eagles C Jason Kelce) the other day on the (New Heights) podcast, there’s just certain things that give you challenges in life that you just have to be appreciative that you’re getting tested because not everybody gets those opportunities. Especially when you get to do it with a group of men and women that you can rally together with and prove to yourselves what you’re made of.”
What to Know About AFC Championship
The Chiefs-Ravens AFC Championship Game will take place on Sunday, January 28 at 2 p.m. Central time and will be available to watch on CBS.
According to Heavy’s projections, which are powered by Quarter4, Kansas City (+3) has a 41% chance of defeating Baltimore.
Here are Heavy’s projected stats for the Chiefs’ top offensive skill players versus the Ravens:
QB Patrick Mahomes: 25.2 completions, 275.3 passing yards, 1.8 passing TDs, 0.4 INTs, 20.0 rushing yards, 0.1 rushing TDs.
RB Isiah Pacheco: 13.1 rush attempts, 67.2 rushing yards, 1.2 rushing TDs, 2.4 receptions, 7.9 receiving yards, 0.2 receiving TDs
TE Travis Kelce: 4.5 receptions, 46.2 receiving yards, 0.5 receiving TDs
WR Rashee Rice: 6.0 receptions, 77.4 receiving yards, 0.7 receiving TDs