Insider Gives Bleak Outlook on Chiefs’ Joe Thuney if KC Advances to Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs starting left guard Joe Thuney, a first-team All-Pro selection this season, has already been ruled out for the AFC Championship versus the Baltimore Ravens due to a pectoral injury. But according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the injury could keep him out of Super Bowl LVIII if Kansas City advances.

“#Chiefs All-Pro guard Joe Thuney received varying opinions for his pectoral injury, sources say. Some experts believe it’s torn, others believe it’s a strain. Surgery is being considered,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on January 28. “If KC advances to the Super Bowl, Thuney isn’t ruled out, but he’s considered a long-shot.”

Thuney suffered the injury during Kansas City’s 27-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round. He did not practice at all leading up to the AFC Championship, which signaled his absence from the game.

Backup offensive lineman and five-year NFL veteran Nick Allegretti is projected to start in place of Thuney against Baltimore.

Travis Kelce Talks Staying Motivated at 34 Years Old

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, despite coming off of a regular season in which he was second among tight ends in receiving yards (984) and first in receptions (93), has been labeled as a player who is showing signs of aging.

So when Kelce, 34, took to the podium for his press conference on January 26, the superstar was asked if he’s motivated by some folks thinking he has very little left in the tank.