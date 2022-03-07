341-Pound DT Beats Patrick Mahomes’ 40-Yard Dash Time [WATCH]

Even five years later, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can’t outrun his 40-yard dash time from his days as an NFL prospect.

At the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine, Mahomes ran a 4.8-second 40-yard dash. While the average time for drafted quarterbacks in the 40 is 4.81 seconds, according to NFL Savant, Mahomes’ time is on the slower side compared to the newer, more athletic generation of quarterbacks in the league right now, which includes Russell Wilson (5.5), Marcus Mariota (4.48), Justin Herbert (4.68), and Josh Allen (4.76).

That’s why NFL Network decided to take a subtle shot at the Chiefs’ superstar QB when they wanted to compare the speed of Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder’s 40-yard dash to quarterbacks in the NFL.

Mahomes responded to the cheap shot on Twitter.

“Y’all didn’t have to put me in that group getting left like that,” he wrote.

Y’all didn’t have to put me in that group getting left like that 😂😂😂 https://t.co/SdNdZDtFhp — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 4, 2022

To make matters worse for Mahomes, there was a 341-pound defensive tackle that ran the 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine and ran it faster than Mahomes.

Jordan Davis Runs 4.78 40-Yard Dash

Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis — standing at 6-foot-6, 341 pounds — ran a 4.78-second 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, beating Mahomes’ time by two-tenths of a second, per NFL.com.

Despite it being an incredibly fast time for a player Davis’ size, that didn’t stop Mahomes from getting roasted on Twitter.

“We love ya, brother. However…. Jordan Davis beat your 40 time. (4.78) He is 341 lbs. He can catch you on a scramble. Are you ready?” one Twitter user wrote.

“I want to see Jordan Davis in the AFC West just to see him chase down Patrick Mahomes 2x yearly,” Maurice Moton of Bleach Report wrote.

“I know Jordan Davis will be gone long before the @Chiefs get to pick but I really want him either added to our defense or kept far far away from @PatrickMahomes,” another user wrote.

“Tell Patrick Mahomes we are having BBQ Sunday afternoon make sure you bring your boy Tyree Hill with you Jordan Davis hungry,” another user wrote.

“The fact Jordan Davis 40 is faster than Patrick Mahomes just is crazy,” another user wrote.

“So we are saying 6ft 7in, 340 lb Jordan Davis is faster than Mahones in the 40? Scary,” another user wrote.

“Jordan Davis is faster than @PatrickMahomes!!! Think about that! Taller than @RobGronkowski!!” another user wrote.

Mahomes an Underrated Runner

Despite a middle-of-the-road 40-yard dash time for a quarterback, Mahomes is much more effective as a runner on the football field. His elusiveness when he gets outside the pocket has allowed him to be a productive runner since entering the NFL. Last season, Mahomes had a career-high 66 rushing attempts for 381 yards (5.8 yards per attempt) and two touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference.

Part of the reason why Mahomes ran so much during the 2021 season was that defenses began changing the way they defend Kansas City’s offense. Defenses made the deep ball much less available for the Chiefs’ passing attack and had Mahomes scrambling for yards more than he ever has in his four years as an NFL starter. Nevertheless, Mahomes showed that his 4.81 40 time doesn’t impact his ability as a runner on game day.