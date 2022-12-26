NFL Analyst Makes Desperate Plea Against Patrick Mahomes for MVP

Since the 2022 season first began, it feels like NFL writers have been searching to find a quarterback that they can justify as the league’s most valuable player over Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes II.

The closest challenger was probably Philadelphia Eagles riser Jalen Hurts — who has become the new darling of the NFL this year — but after a recent injury and a solid performance from backup Gardner Minshew in his place, it’s hard to see Hurts winning the award now. Mahomes is truly irreplaceable on this Chiefs roster, and that’s what makes him so deserving of one of the league’s top honors.

Of course, some are still attempting to create a world where Mahomes does not win the MVP trophy for the second time.

NFL Writer Urges Josh Allen Over Patrick Mahomes for MVP

With players like Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa falling fast, Mahomes’ top competition for MVP appears to be quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Josh Allen — based on the odds. NFL writer Jeff Bell started Week 17 by making a last-ditch effort for the latter on Twitter.

“Now that it’s pretty safe [to say] Patrick Mahomes won’t be breaking any NFL records in 2022, it’s time to talk about giving the MVP to the guy who beat him head to head and is two wins from the #1 seed in the AFC,” Bell voiced with a GIF of Allen waving.

The Buffalo Bills rival had been battling Mahomes for the individual award up until midseason around Week 8. At that point, Allen began throwing a bunch of reckless interceptions, dropping two out of three games with six passing turnovers. That stretch plummeted him in the ranks and only now has he risen again.

As it stands, Mahomes is the heavy favorite to win the MVP this year at -500 odds (per DraftKings Sportsbook). The Cincinnati Bengals signal-caller, Burrow, is next at +700 with Allen right behind him at +800. Hurts has dropped to fourth with +1000 odds.

In reality, only one player makes sense barring a total collapse during the final two weeks. Mahomes leads the NFL in passing yardage (by 460 yards), passing yards per game, passing touchdowns, and QBR. He’s also second in passer rating behind Tagovailoa by 0.4 points and has less interceptions than both Burrow and Allen.

As runners, Hurts and Allen do add over 740 yards a piece — as well as seven extra TDs for Allen and 13 for Hurts — but Mahomes is no slouch either with 321 rushing yards and four scores on the ground. Hurts and Mahomes also have the same number of fumbles (five) while Allen already has eight.

Add all of that up and Mahomes still leads the Bills star in both total yardage and touchdowns. In other words, Bell’s Week 17 push for Allen to unseat Mahomes feels much more like a desperate plea than a legitimate debate.