Unsung Chiefs Rookie Called ‘Best Player at Practice’ During OTAs

The Kansas City Chiefs had another round of media availability at organized team activities (OTAs) on June 2 and the rookie spotlight shifted once again — this time to Fayetteville State cornerback Joshua Williams.

It feels like every round of practices a different first-year KC prospect from this 2022 class is highlighted by a reporter or analyst for their potential. First, George Karlaftis dominated rookie minicamp, and then Darian Kinnard was labeled as a possible low-round starter in year one. Running back Isaih Pacheco has also been praised by pundits and Justyn Ross is making highlight-reel catches.

This week, it was the small-school defensive back with the NFL skillset that gained some attention.

Joshua Williams Impresses With Consistency

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney has been providing notes from OTAs and the fourth-round CB stole the thread on Thursday.

He informed: “The best player at practice on Thursday in my look was fourth-round cornerback Joshua Williams, who had several impressive one-on-one reps, intercepted Henne during the team period… and broke up a pass in 7-on-7.”

Spags on Williams: "We spent a good amount of time with him (before the draft)… he was impressive in the way he came off, and the length was big (6'3"), and you listen to the stories of how he got there and why he ended up at a smaller school (Fayetteville State)…" (1/2) — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) June 2, 2022

Sweeney then included a quote from defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo on the rookie. It read: “We spent a good amount of time with [Williams before the draft]… he was impressive in the way he came off, and the length was big [6-foot-3], and you listen to the stories of how he got there and why he ended up at a smaller school… we sat there and said, ‘Well, there’s a chance this guy could have been at a bigger school performing, so hopefully, he can be what we think he’s going to be.”

Regarding the Chiefs’ secondary, Sweeney also relayed a diving interception from Wake Forest undrafted prospect Nasir Greer and a couple of pass breakups from Dicaprio Bootle.

In the team period to end the practice, rookie CB Trent McDuffie broke up a Henne pass, Crum found WR/RB Jerrion Ealy in the flat on what would have been a look for a TD, Bootle broke up a Bouchele pass, and DE Malik Herring knocked down a Crum pass at the line. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) June 2, 2022

First-round cornerback Trent McDuffie also broke up a pass from backup quarterback Chad Henne, earning a mention from the reporter.

Turning Bad Habits Into Professional Ones

Williams has given off the vibe of a diamond in the rough since before the NFL draft. Scout Lance Zierlein described him as “long-limbed with the versatility and talent to play in any coverage.”

“His size, length and ball skills stand out on tape and make it easier to project success as a competitive, downfield cover man in time,” Zierlein continued. “Traits-based cornerbacks from smaller schools can be very hit or miss, but Williams’ instincts and body control shine a more favorable light on his potential to become a future CB2/3.”

Of course, drafting a player from a smaller school always comes with risk, and Williams himself told reporters that the hardest adjustment will be differentiating the NFL playbooks and offenses from the ones he saw in college.

“Just kind of taking that step up,” Williams explained, “expanding my mind, expanding my knowledge.” The rookie noted that this challenge is best solved with repetition.

“We’re working on everything,” the cornerback stated candidly, “not to say I’m just awful at everything, but like I said, everything is completely more complex and at a whole different level. Everything is really just technique, making sure we’re doing it their way and not the way we’re used to. Breaking bad habits and making them into professional habits.”

Listening to him speak, the soft-spoken and humble Fayetteville State product is ready to put in the work and earn a role in this defense. After admitting that he’s proud of where he’s come from, Williams voiced the NFL’s reality: “At this level, no one really cares where you came from, it’s all about results.”

So far, the division-two athlete is off to a very good start.