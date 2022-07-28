Chiefs Camp: KC May Have Found ‘Another Day-3 Gem,’ Says Reporter

Day two of practices just concluded and a few Kansas City Chiefs players have stood out in the early stages of training camp. One notable surprise has been the poise and consistency of rookie cornerback Joshua Williams.

A fourth-round selection out of a smaller university — Fayetteville St. — Williams always profiled as a potential diamond in the rough find by general manager Brett Veach and his scouting department. So far, the youngster has lived up to that billing.

ALL the latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Chiefs!

Williams’ Veteran Move Is Nothing New

After being highlighted as the “best player at practice” during Organized Team Activities (OTAs) on June 2, Williams has put on an encore performance over the first couple of days of camp.

Yesterday on July 27, the rookie showed his ability to accelerate and recover downfield, which can be seen in a video from Fox 4 KC’s Harold R. Kuntz.

Some defense here.. Joshua Williams with a nice recovery to break up a pass intended for Mecole Hardman — and Justin Reid with an Interception. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/QE8YUxHJn4 — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) July 27, 2022

Patrick Mahomes II lofted a deep ball downfield for speedster Mecole Hardman and just when it appeared that the wide receiver had the step, Williams got those long arms in for a clean pass break-up. A veteran move from a 22-year-old talent.

It was this smooth play — among others — that inspired Arrowhead Pride reporter Pete Sweeney to tweet that “Brett Veach may have gotten another day-three gem in Williams.”

Brett Veach may have gotten another day-three gem in Williams, who registered a pass breakup in 7-on-7 that friend-of-AP @HaroldRKuntz3 caught on tape. Harold's video also shows S Justin Reid's pick, which we'll get to in a second. https://t.co/QTiuueIp9l — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 27, 2022

Just watch him stick with superstar Travis Kelce here after the future Hall of Fame tight end thinks he has the first-year CB beat (via KC Sports Network).

Travis Kelce vs Joshua Williams pic.twitter.com/8hVsd14DMw — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) July 28, 2022

The Athletic’s Nate Taylor wrote that Williams “appears capable of contributing in September” and it certainly looks that way. This 2022 draft class continues to look better and better every day.

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest KC-related daily content, analysis, features and more!

Notes From Days 1 & 2 of Training Camp

An actual veteran to watch has been safety Justin Reid. Filling in for Tyrann Mathieu as the leader of the backend, the former Houston Texans DB had a tremendous start followed by a nervous moment on day two.

We’ll start with the good — a goal-line interception of Mahomes, stepping in front of tight end Jody Fortson. Kuntz shared this moment in the second half of the Williams video above.

Unfortunately, Reid left day two early with an apparent ailment, but this was chalked up as a false alarm later when the integral defender returned to practice after “about 10 minutes.” He watched the rest from the sidelines, but different reporters noted that this was probably precautionary.

Chiefs S Justin Reid left the practice field about 10 minutes ago and went to the medical tent area. He’s now out of the tent, did some stretching and heading back to practice field with his helmet. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) July 28, 2022

In terms of the wide receiver battle, JuJu Smith-Schuster has been the clear head honcho at the start of camp. You may have heard about his diving catch on day one but Sweeney noted that he’s been “making big plays” all throughout the first two practices.

Here was another “incredible catch” brought to you by Smith-Schuster and KC Sports Network.

Another day, another incredible catch by JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) And another awesome celebration right behind the play from Travis Kelce (@tkelce) pic.twitter.com/qfJ62ddtYj — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) July 28, 2022

Rookie Skyy Moore is reportedly “still getting in sync” with the offense after his hamstring issue sidelined him throughout the spring but he did completely violate cornerback Deandre Baker on this route below.

Skyy Moore vs Baker pic.twitter.com/PENIfD9Nez — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) July 28, 2022

As for other general notes that have stood out. KCTV5 sports reporter Adam Orduna was on scene and proclaimed that the “Chiefs backfield looks good, especially [Ronald Jones II] and [Clyde Edwards-Helaire].”

The @Chiefs backfield looks good especially ROJO & CEH — Adam Orduna (@AdamKCTV5) July 28, 2022

A welcomed observation on the two projected starters at running back. Jones also made a leaping catch on rookie linebacker Jack Cochrane, per Taylor.

One final intriguing detail to watch will be the returner battle with Byron Pringle and Tyreek Hill gone. Sweeney voiced: “[Corey] Coleman, Moore and [Trent] McDuffie were working as the returners in the final special teams period. I wonder if special teams coordinator Dave Toub is holding a tryout of sorts with KRs Tyreek Hill and Byron Pringle gone and Mecole Hardman assumed to be more involved in the offense.”

Coleman, Moore and McDuffie were working as the returners in the final special teams period. I wonder if special teams coordinator Dave Toub is holding a tryout of sorts with KRs Tyreek Hill and Byron Pringle gone and Mecole Hardman assumed to be more involved in the offense. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 27, 2022

As for an injury update, Taylor relayed that CB Rashad Fenton, RT Lucas Niang and OT Prince Tega Wanogho all watched from the sidelines early on.