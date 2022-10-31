2 Ex-Chiefs 2nd-Rounders ‘Most Likely’ Playing Last Season in KC

With things on pause in Chiefs Kingdom after the Week 8 bye, some looked ahead to the upcoming offseason and different members of the organization that could be playing out their final games in Kansas City.

Arrowhead Pride’s Maurice Elston actually broke down five interesting contract situations that will be determined sometime after the bye and two potential departures stood out — former second-round draft picks Juan Thornhill and Mecole Hardman.

Juan Thornhill, Mecole Hardman Could Leave Chiefs in 2023

Elston had very similar predictions for both Thornhill and Hardman, who were drafted within 10 picks of each other. Both are nearing the end of their rookie contracts and there’s a real chance that neither return in 2023.

The Arrowhead Pride writer called Thornhill’s rookie campaign “very good” before his torn ACL set him back a bit in year two.

He continued: “Now, midway through his fourth season and contract year, Thornhill is finally starting to look like the athlete the Chiefs drafted in 2019. Through seven games, he has turned in 28 tackles, six pass breakups and one interception. He is coming off his career’s best game, where he recorded 11 tackles (nine solo), one interception and two passes defended during Sunday’s 44-23 win over the 49ers. Will the Chiefs be willing to re-sign Thornhill if he keeps improving and playing at a high level this season?”

It’s an intriguing situation to watch and because of the Justin Reid signing coupled with the Bryan Cook selection in April, Elston is willing to bet that KC lets Thornhill walk.

“If the Chiefs trust Reid and Cook to move forward next year, Thornhill may be the odd man out,” he concluded, “and the Chiefs will choose to spend their money in a different position. Thornhill will probably be looking to get a contract close to what Reid got, and I don’t see the Chiefs investing that much money into two safeties. This is most likely Thornhill’s last season as a Chief.”

Elston then switched over to discussing Hardman’s circumstances before reaching the same outcome.

“He is not a No. 1 wide receiver, and the signing of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the offseason showed us that the Chiefs do not see him as the go-to guy,” he explained. “If he keeps this same pace, he will end the season with around 46 receptions, 529 yards, seven receiving touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns. But if fully healthy, those numbers should be higher.”

Based on the Kadarius Toney acquisition and the overpriced wide receiver market, Elston summed up his thoughts on Hardman: “I think the Chiefs will make Hardman a team-friendly offer while allowing him to test the market. The Chiefs will focus the bigger money on trying to lock Smith-Schuster up for the future. Hardman will likely get a bigger and better offer from another team that will value him higher than they should, and Hardman will take it. This could very well be Hardman’s last year with the Chiefs.”

Frank Clark Joins Thornhill & Hardman as More Obvious Departure

We’ll see if the Chiefs elect to part ways with both Thornhill and Hardman in 2023 but Elston makes some solid points on each. The more obvious departure is defensive end Frank Clark.

The overpriced veteran has not performed anywhere near his contract — even after restructuring it this spring — and it feels like a guarantee that Clark’s days are numbered in Kansas City.

Elston agreed with that assessment, voicing: “There is no way the Chiefs plan to pay the $28.7 million that Clark is due next year. I think they try to trade him for a mid-round pick or flat-out release him so he can sign with another team. This will be Clark’s last year in Kansas City.”

The Chiefs had one of their more dramatic offseasons in 2022 and that reshaping of their core should continue into next spring. These three members of the Super Bowl roster could be the next to go.