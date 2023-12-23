Chiefs Rule Out Kadarius Toney, 2 Others for Week 16 vs. Raiders: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without three contributors on offense in Week 16 versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

Those players are left tackle Donovan Smith (neck), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hip) and running back Jerick McKinnon (groin). Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed the absences to media members on December 23 (per Chiefs Digest insider Matt Derrick).

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid tells us LT Donovan Smith (neck), WR Kadarius Toney (hip) and RB Jerick McKinnon are OUT and won't play Monday vs. Raiders. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) December 23, 2023

The trio will likely be spelled by rookie LT Wanya Morris, veteran WR Richie James and injury returnee Isiah Pacheco.

2023 Setbacks Continue for Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney

Last season, Toney’s major issue was availability — although he did flash more productivity on the field.

He’s done a much better job of suiting up for games in 2023 despite various nagging ailments, but his more recent setbacks have been drops and penalties. Toney has only been inactive twice this year (including Week 16). Ironically, both absences will come against the Raiders.

The former New York Giants first rounder has accumulated 169 receiving yards and another 31 rushing yards with one touchdown and 14 first downs in what has been a very disappointing campaign for the playmaker.

McKinnon is another regular on the KC injury report. Christmas Day will only be his third official absence of the season but similar to Toney, the veteran has been plagued by nagging issues all year.

Before Reid’s announcement, A-to-Z Sports Kansas City insider Charles Goldman pointed out that “if RB Jerick McKinnon can’t go – RB Keaontay Ingram would be in line to be elevated from the practice squad.”

If RB Jerick McKinnon can't go – RB Keaontay Ingram would be in line to be elevated from the practice squad. The #Chiefs have already used all three standard elevations on RB La'Mical Perine (Week 2, Week 9, Week 12) and RB Deneric Prince (Week 13, Week 14, Week 15). https://t.co/iax78QeGda — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) December 23, 2023

“The Chiefs have already used all three standard elevations on RB La’Mical Perine (Week 2, Week 9, Week 12) and RB Deneric Prince (Week 13, Week 14, Week 15),” he explained.

Ingram first joined the Chiefs practice squad on November 30. He’s had a little less than a month to learn Reid and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy’s playbook.