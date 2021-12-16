Kansas City Bar Bashes Jackson Mahomes: ‘We’ll Survive Your Ego’

Patrick Mahomes‘ brother, Jackson, is in hot water again due to his social media antics.

Jackson, in now-deleted social media posts, said he had a terrible experience at a downtown Kansas City business called SoT, a cocktail bar on Grand Boulevard.

After sharing his alleged poor experience at SoT with his social media following — which is nearing 255,000 on his Instagram account as of the writing of this — the Kansas City bar began receiving a lot of activity on social media regarding the incident with Jackson.

So, SoT decided to clap back at the star quarterback’s brother for his, as they put it, “sense of entitlement.”

“We are sorry that we set boundaries that you tried to ignore. Often times people with un-earned status and a sense of entitlement think they are above the rules and will lash out at the employee enforcing them,” part of SoT’s Facebook and Instagram post to Mahomes says.

“We are sorry we could not seat your very large group. As you probably saw, our bar is very small.

“We are sorry that you have the reach that you do, or at least that you think you do and that instead of using it for something positive you decided to use it to try and crush a small business.

“We survived a global pandemic, we’ll survive your ego.”

Jackson Mahomes tried to use his clout to cancel a bar here in KC. This was their response 💀 pic.twitter.com/vW4SATQLHk — JuiceTDCount(1) (@49ersBBQLover) December 16, 2021

Jackson has not responded to SoT’s post as of the writing of this.

Jackson Mahomes Seen Dancing on Taylor’s Logo

This is one of several times that Jackson has been receiving heat regarding some of his content on social media during the 2021 NFL season.

While Patrick left FedEx Field with a win over the Washington Football Team in Week 6, his brother was in hot water following a TikTok video he made at the stadium.

Jackson made a video of himself dancing on the sideline at FedExField, which happened to be right on top of a newly-added memorial logo for the late Sean Taylor, a former safety for Washington that was killed in 2007 during an attempted burglary of his home.

Jackson Mahomes doing a TikTok dance on Sean Taylor’s memorial logo pic.twitter.com/PI5pzwS8c8 — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) October 17, 2021

Jackson took to Twitter on the evening of Sunday, October 17 to apologize for doing a video on Taylor’s memorial logo, which he claimed was accidental.

“I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field,” he wrote. “We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family.”

I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field. We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family. — Jackson Mahomes (@jacksonmahomes) October 18, 2021

Jackson, who has nearly one million followers on TikTok, has since deleted the clip from his account. But that didn’t stop the flooding of criticism from those who saw what he did on Twitter.

“I missed this from yesterday. One of the most disrespectful things I’ve seen in a long time,” wrote NFL reporter Dov Kleiman.

I missed this from yesterday. One of the most disrespectful things I've seen in a long time. https://t.co/KEVfSt6vNE — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 18, 2021

Jackson Engages With Taunting Ravens Fan

On September 19, when the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Baltimore Ravens, Jackson was part of a viral video in which he dumped water on a taunting Ravens fan.

“Yeah, I mean, obviously it’s something that we don’t want to necessarily do,” Patrick said of his brother’s reaction to the heckler, via the Kansas City Star. “There was things said to him, and Brittany, that you don’t see kind of on the clip.”

But Patrick said Jackson will learn from the experience and move on.

“I mean, he’s been good at it, at not trying to respond to that stuff,” Patrick said. “He takes a lot and he’s usually pretty good at it, and he’ll learn from it and just try to stay away from those people as best he can.”