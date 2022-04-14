Travis Kelce’s Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Rips Cam Newton for Controversial Comments

Former NFL MVP quarterback Cam Newton was heavily criticized this week for some recent comments on a Barstool Sports podcast that were deemed “sexist” and “misogynistic” by many observers, both male and female.

The conversation occurred on an April 10 episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast with co-hosts Gillie Da King and Wallo and was centered around Newton’s views on how women, and to some extent men, should act.

Needless to say, the quarterback’s remarks quickly caught the attention of the masses on social media. That’s when Kayla Nicole — the popular social media personality and model girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce — decided it was time to speak out.

Nicole Advocates for Women

During an Instagram live story with followers — available via TMZ Sports — Nicole sounded off on the situation before tweeting about it later on.

“I saw the interview,” she told fans. “I haven’t said nothing about it because I think it’s foolish that we have to keep having the same tired conversation about the qualities that make a woman of substance. This man said that you need to be able to cook and to be quiet because that’s what his mama did. Like boy, go date your mama then.”

A lot of y’all wanna be with your Mama. And it shows. 🙂 https://t.co/qquOO3I8b6 — that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) April 12, 2022

She tweeted a similar sentiment on April 12, stating: “A lot of y’all wanna be with your Mama. And it shows.” That was just the beginning, however, as Nicole felt it was her duty to publicly address Newton’s words.

“The obsession with women being able to cook is truly comical,” Nicole continued. “Cause it’s like if your palate is so superior date a Michelin star chef then bozo. Pretty sure the average woman is capable of making edible food. How do you think she’s survived thus far?”

It’s really not a matter of can she cook – it’s more like does she want to cook for your hungry hippo ass. 🙄 — that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) April 12, 2022

She added: “It’s really not a matter of can she cook – it’s more like does she want to cook for your hungry hippo a**.”

After receiving some backlash herself, Nicole admitted to followers: “I despise cooking, but I can make sure a man eats child. Y’all really can pack it uppppppp and take all that noise to ya mama house.”

I despise cooking, but I can make sure a man eats child. Y’all really can pack it uppppppp and take all that noise to ya mama house. pic.twitter.com/eB2sLzQemm — that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) April 12, 2022

“That man ain’t had a job in months. He has nothing but time to ‘be quiet’ and get that a** in the kitchen,” she joked with a laughing GIF, being that Newton is currently a free agent.

That man ain’t had a job in months. He has nothing but time to “be quiet” and get that ass in the kitchen. pic.twitter.com/Wbm7qFkSUu — that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) April 12, 2022

Finally, hours later at 1:04 a.m. on April 13, Nicole ended with one final statement.

I don’t have “beef” with anyone. I have beef with the ideation that reduces a woman’s worth to what’s being put on a dinner plate. This narrative was publicly shared on a podcast, it’s important for it 2 be publicly denounced. Now if y’all will excuse me, gonna go order postmates — that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) April 13, 2022

She voiced boldly: “I don’t have ‘beef’ with anyone. I have beef with the ideation that reduces a woman’s worth to what’s being put on a dinner plate. This narrative was publicly shared on a podcast, it’s important for it [to] be publicly denounced. Now if y’all will excuse me, gonna go order postmates.”

After discussing the “aesthetic” behind his new restaurant, Newton was asked about how his upbringing may have influenced this venture. That’s when the quarterback went off on a tangent around the 6:30 minute mark of the podcast.

He began: “I had a perfect example of what a man was in my life, by my father. My parents have been together for 36, 37 years now and it’s a beautiful thing. I grew up in a three-parent household — my mom, my father and my grandmother — and I knew what a woman was, not a bad b****, a woman.”

When Wallo asked what the difference was between the two, the discussion took a dramatic turn.

Newton continued: “A bad b**** is a person who’s — you know, ‘girl I’m a bad b****, I’m doing this, I’m doing that.’ I look the part, but I don’t act the part. And there’s a lot of women who are bad b****es — and I say b****es in a way, not to degrade a woman, but just to go off the aesthetic of what they deem is a boss chick. Now, a woman for me is handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs, right? And I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of ‘I’m a bad b****, I’m a this, I’m a that.’ No baby, but you can’t cook, and you don’t know when to be quiet. You don’t know how to allow a man to lead.”

He clarified on the podcast a few moments later that he was not trying to “beat up my queens,” adding that he also wanted to “tell the men to start being men.”

“That sucka s*** should not be rewarded,” Newton stated of the men that act like “a fraud” or ingenuine person, comparing them to himself. “I pride myself — everybody who knows me knows, ‘Cam’s a solid dude, he keeps his circle extremely small.'”

He concluded: “With me, I really want to hold myself to a standard that when you meet me, it’s like ‘damn, what the — this dude here, his energy, his aura, there’s something about him,’ and I’ve always prided myself with that as a teammate, as a businessman, as a son, as a brother, as a peer, as a friend, as a father. I just carry myself in a different way.”