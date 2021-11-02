Chiefs Move on From Laurent Duvernay-Tardif in Deadline Deal: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs have made another trade — after acquiring edge rusher Melvin Ingram earlier today.

Moments ago at 3:36 p.m. with 24 minutes to spare before the official deadline, NFL insider Tom Pelissero announced that “the [New York] Jets are sending tight end Dan Brown to the Chiefs for guard Dr. Laurent Duvernary-Tardif.”

Trade! The #Jets are sending tight end Dan Brown to the #Chiefs for guard Dr. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 2, 2021

General manager Brett Veach has been shopping ‘LDT’ ever since the emergence of rookie right guard Trey Smith, so this one doesn’t come as a huge surprise. From the looks of the return, this appears to be a salary dump from Kansas City.

Who Is Dan Brown?

Unfortunately, the Chiefs were not able to find a bidder that was willing to send draft capital back for Duvernay-Tardif, who has not played in an NFL game since 2019. The former Super Bowl champion’s contract was also an issue, with a $4.75 million cap hit in 2021 and $2 million in dead money next season.

Veach was able to acquire tight end depth in Brown, a seven-year NFL pro that served as one of the Jets’ top special teamers the past three seasons. In terms of offensive prowess, he has accumulated 420 yards off 44 receptions with two career touchdowns.

Brown began his tenure in the league with the Baltimore Ravens in 2015, as an undrafted wide receiver out of James Madison. He transitioned to tight end after joining the Chicago Bears in 2016.

The special teams ace did spend one season with Andy Reid disciple, Matt Nagy, in 2018 before heading to New York. He did not register a catch during that campaign.

