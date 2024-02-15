Chiefs Star Delivers 2-Word Message to GM Ahead of Free Agency

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ season came to a triumphant close after winning back-to-back Super Bowls. And now, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has some tough decisions to make.

L’Jarius Sneed, who led the team in interceptions and passes defensed this season, becomes an unrestricted free agent in March. According to Spotrac.com, Sneed is expected to earn a four-year, $65 million contract this offseason.

Speaking to Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” on February 15, the superstar cornerback was asked what he’d like to tell Veach ahead of free agency. The 27-year-old kept his message brief.

“Pay me,” Sneed said.

“Pay me, pay me. That’s what I’ve got to say. Pay me.”

After winning two Super Bowls with the Chiefs, Sneed would love to stay in Kansas City. But the Louisiana Tech alum also knows his worth. Adams asked if he’d join the Chiefs in their hunt for an unprecedented three-peat.

“I hope so,” Sneed said. “I hope I’m here. But you never know how it goes. And I hope I’m here. I’m just planning on just doing what I do, play ball, and wherever I’m at, I’m gonna do my best.”

Including Sneed, the Chiefs have 19 pending unrestricted free agents. According to Spotrac.com, Kansas City ranks 17th in the NFL with $22.6 million in cap space. Even with the expected league-wide cap raise, Veach can’t afford to keep everyone.

L’Jarius Sneed Commented on the Chiefs Retaining Chris Jones: ‘They Can’t Keep Both of Us’

It was a blessing for the Chiefs to have both Sneed and superstar defensive tackle Chris Jones on the roster this season. However, as Sneed told Adams, “They can’t keep both of us.”

This past season in 2023, Sneed was a key force on an already stacked defense. He recorded 78 total tackles, 14 passes defensed, and 2 interceptions during the regular season. In three playoff games, he added another 17 tackles, 3 passes defensed, and 1 forced fumble.

Jones was also on fire, putting up a team-high 10.5 sacks in the regular season. He added 8 tackles, 2 passes defensed, 1 forced fumble, and .5 sacks in the postseason. While Jones yelled to the crowd at the Super Bowl parade, “I ain’t going nowhere, baby!” — his agent, Michael J. Katz suggested his client might’ve drank too much before making that declaration.

Jones is predicted to earn a three-year, $85.4 million contract as a free agent.

NFL.com’s Kevin Patra wrote, “Kansas City retained the ability to franchise tag Jones in 2024, ensuring leverage over the star defensive tackle and potentially keeping him off the open market. The tag number would be about $32.4 million in 2024, NFL Network’s James Palmer reported (a 120% increase on his 2023 cap number).”

However, if Veach keeps Jones via a franchise tag, the Chiefs won’t be able to keep Sneed or make any major moves in free agency.

Chris Jones Told Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt, ‘They’ve Got to Keep Me Here’



With the hunt for a three-peat in reach, Jones, who like Sneed, has played in Kansas City his entire career, wants to stay.

“I told (Chairman and CEO) Clark Hunt they’ve got to keep me here so we can keep this thing going,” Jones said, SI’s Jordan Foote reported. “We’ve got something special brewing here. We have a lot of young guys that continue to get better throughout the year. (Running back Isiah Pacheco) going into his third year and with guys like that, we can continue to carry this thing, man.”

Giving Jones, who turns 30 in June, even close to his market value will create havoc on the team’s salary cap. However, if Jones is open to taking a discount to help keep much of the team intact, Veach can maybe make some salary cap magic happen.