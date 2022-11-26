Chiefs Analyst Defends ‘Blunder’ Signing on Offense

We are 10 games into the Kansas City Chiefs 2022 season and it feels like a good time to reevaluate a couple of this spring’s new additions.

One polarizing signing has been wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who has received mixed reviews from Chiefs fans so far. Some were bold enough to call the MVS deal Kansas City’s worst free-agent acquisition back in March, but others are just souring on it now.

During the Week 12 edition of Arrowhead Pride’s “Let’s Argue,” analyst Mark Gunnels debated the Valdes-Scantling move with a fan.

Chiefs Analyst Defends Marquez Valdes-Scantling Signing

“MVS signing was a blunder,” the ‘unpopular opinion’ read. “Currently [KC’s] #5 receiver.”

As he always is, Gunnels was up to the task of challenging this Chiefs take head-on.

“The fifth wide receiver is a major stretch considering Valdes-Scantling is second amongst on the team in receptions, targets and yards — not including Travis Kelce,” he began. “Yes, I understand things are different with [Kadarius] Toney in the picture, but he’s only played in two games at this point. With seven games to go, Valdes-Scantling is on pace to have career highs in receptions and receiving yards.”

Gunnels concluded that MVS has been “a fine addition.”

Valdes-Scantling signed a three-year contract this offseason that would take him through his age-30 campaign. The Chiefs have a clear “out” after 2023, however, where they could save $12 million out of a $14 million cap hit by releasing him.

MVS & JuJu Smith-Schuster Will Be Key in Week 12

With Toney officially out against the Los Angeles Rams and Mecole Hardman placed on the injured reserve, MVS and fellow veteran JuJu Smith-Schuster should jump right back into integral roles on Sunday.

“Smith-Schuster will be available to play on Sunday afternoon after missing the Week 11 game with a concussion he suffered the week prior,” detailed Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire while labeling the wideout as a “player to watch” in Week 12.

“This is a good week and matchup for the Chiefs to be getting their top receiver back,” he continued. “The Rams are tied with the fifth-most receptions allowed this season (142) along with over 1,500 yards and 10 touchdowns surrendered on the year. If Smith-Schuster gets a decent-sized workload in his first game back, he should have a nice day against a defense that has largely struggled to cover opposing receivers.”

The theory from Goldman is sound, although this could quickly turn into an Isiah Pacheco outing if Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs get out to an early lead. KC will face backup quarterback Bryce Perkins on Sunday and LAR is already without superstar WR Cooper Kupp.

This group is a shell of the roster that won the Super Bowl last winter. So long as the Chiefs don’t take them too lightly, this should be a very winnable game on paper.

Odell Beckham Jr. Watch — Fit or No Fit

Back to Gunnels’ segment of “Let’s Argue,” the Arrowhead Pride contributor also touched on the latest in the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes.

CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson listed the “current order” of OBJ’s scheduled team visits on November 24. It began with the New York Giants, before heading to Buffalo and Dallas.

The Chiefs were named in an extension of the tweet, along with the AFC rival Baltimore Ravens. Anderson noted that “conversations continue” with both KC and Baltimore.

A fan argued that “OBJ is not a fit for [the] Chiefs,” reasoning: “Wouldn’t contribute for weeks and take plays from guys who will stick around.”

Gunnels voiced some “pushback” on this take as well. “First of all — it’s an unfair assumption that Beckham wouldn’t contribute for weeks. It feels like Kadarius Toney just got here, and he’s already heavily involved in the offense,” he responded.

Continuing: “And considering Beckham is 30, I would imagine he’s able to pick up things rather quickly. Now, on the back end of the tweet, who’s to say JuJu Smith-Schuster doesn’t land to the highest bidder? Having said that, I do believe Smith-Schuster loves it here, but that’s something still to be determined. Also, Beckham has mentioned how he’s ready to settle down and call a place home.”

OBJ did voice that he would prefer a long-term deal, and it certainly feels like Kansas City is in the market for a one-year rental rather than a signing that is riskier down the line. A move for Beckham would be the final nail in the coffin for Hardman, who is an impending free agent.

It would also make a Valdes-Scantling cut/trade more likely in 2023 or 2024, assuming the front office figures out an extension with Smith-Schuster.