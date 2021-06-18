Chiefs Cut Former Starting OL to Clear Spot for New WR: Report

After a successful tryout during the team’s three-day mandatory minicamp, the Kansas City Chiefs are officially signing wide receiver and return specialist Darrius Sheperd, according to The Athletic’s Nate Taylor on Thursday, June 17.

The Chiefs are signing receiver Darrius Shepherd, per sources. Shepherd was a tryout participant during the Chiefs' minicamp & he'll have the chance to continue to impress the team in training camp. The former Blue Springs star spent the past 2 seasons with the Packers. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) June 17, 2021

With the expanded 90-man offseason roster already at full capacity, the defending AFC champions were forced to make a corresponding move to clear a spot for the former Green Bay Packers weapon. As first reported by Chiefs Digest beat writer Matt Derrick, Kansas City has waived offensive lineman Martinas Rankin.

Rankin’s Career Slowed by Major Knee Injury

The 26-year-old Rankin originally entered the league as a third-round draft pick (No. 80 overall) of the Houston Texans in 2018. After starting four of 16 games as a rookie, the 6-foot-5, 311-pounder was traded to the Chiefs prior to the start of the 2019 season in exchange for running back Carlos Hyde.

His time in Kansas City started off strong, cracking the starting lineup at left guard in five of the team’s first six games before suffering a season-ending knee injury in November 2019. Rankin worked his way back into the fold last year after beginning the season on the physically unable to perform list. His lone start in Week 17 was his last game action in a Chiefs uniform after Brett Veach and the Chiefs’ front office overhauled the offensive line room in recent months.

Even at his more natural guard position, Rankin faced an uphill battle to make the 2021 roster surrounded by new additions Joe Thuney, Kyle Long and rookie Trey Smith, as well as familiar faces such as Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Andrew Wylie, Nick Allegretti and Yasir Durant. Craig Stout of Kansas City Sports Network tweeted that Rankin “didn’t get much work in OTAs” in late May, suggesting the writing may have been on the wall heading into training camp in July anyways.

The fourth-year journeyman blocker took to Twitter with a simple message following the news: “Everyday I’m just trying to be better…”

Everyday I’m just trying to be better… — Martinas Rankin™ (@MTRankin_57) June 18, 2021

Should he clear waivers by Friday, Rankin will be free to sign with any other club.

